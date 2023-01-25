Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a warm wild wind and a mix of sun and clouds prior to our next weather maker, which arrives on Sunday. Expect an intense wind, from the SW, at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. That wind, blowing in some big changes for Sunday....
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
fox56news.com
Overnight winter weather causes icy roads in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Overnight winter weather has caused icy road conditions in Lexington. City officials said crews are working to treat icy roadways Friday morning and that if you choose to travel, use caution and drive slowly. You should also allow extra time to get to your destination and maintain a safe braking distance.
WTVQ
Colder air returns with snow showers on tap for Thursday
It was definitely one of those “hang on to your days”, especially across Central Kentucky as a strong area of low pressure rolled through the region. After starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s, temperatures surged well into the 50s into the early afternoon as the winds really cranked up out of the southwest. We saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour up and down the I-75 corridor with Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport recording a 55 mile per hour wind gust around 2pm. Travel was tricky, especially on east/west roadways like I-64 given the strong crosswind blowing. The winds were strong enough to to blow a mobile home over on its side on I-64 West near the split with I-75 in northwestern Fayette County, which caused some major traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.
bereadylexington.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect overnight
A mix of rain and snow is still expected tonight into Wednesday morning, with predominantly rain south of Interstate 64. Confidence in snow amounts is low-medium, with a sharp gradient in snow accumulations expected across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. Precipitation type could fluctuate between rain and slushy, wet snow in the transition zone roughly near the Ohio River. The highest confidence in 1-2+ inch snowfall amounts is in southern Indiana. Locally higher amounts are also possible in southern Indiana.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
WTVQ
Lexington road crews working to treat icy roadways; police respond to numerous crashes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington road crews are working to treat icy roadways Friday morning as police respond to numerous crashes. As of 6:30 a.m., Lexington police responded to nine injury crashes, 28 non-injury crashes, 10 assists and five traffic hazards. Roadways could still be slick now, so drivers are still cautioned to slow down and maintain a safe braking distance.
WKYT 27
Kentucky wins ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for the annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive. Big Blue Nation is victorious again! Kentucky fans rallied on the final day to win. The Kentucky Blood Center competed against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months.
WKYT 27
Semi carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire in Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials worked to extinguish a semi on fire in northern Kentucky that was hauling Girl Scout cookies. On Thursday, North Pendleton Fire Auxiliary said the fire happened early Thursday morning on US 27. The semi had been hauling Girl Scout cookies that were damaged and set...
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. Public Schools closed Friday due to icy roads
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools are closed Friday, Jan. 27. The district joins a list of others that closed throughout the morning due to icy road conditions. FCPS says all schools and offices will be closed. There are a number of crashes across the city causing traffic...
WKYT 27
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An incident involving a semi truck blocked a road in Pendleton County. Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in Butler. EMA says Hwy 177 was blocked at the tunnel while crews worked to remove the truck.
WLKY.com
Man dies in Washington County, KY crash; police say snow may be factor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash in Washington County, Kentucky, and police say they believe snow may have contributed. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 555, south of the Mayes Creek intersection. They said a man lost control of...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
fox56news.com
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
WKYT 27
Green Dot, ONE Lexington hosting online bystander training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Green Dot Lexington is teaming up with ONE Lexington and others to put together important training for those in the city. If you are 18 years and older, they are hosting a Bystander Awareness Intervention training class on Zoom Saturday morning. Green Dot Lexington is always...
WKYT 27
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington have been speaking out about issues for weeks. The challenges started during December’s deep freeze. Many units saw severe damage, ten were condemned. The complex has now filed more than a dozen eviction cases against tenants. Nancy Cupps...
WKYT 27
WATCH: Week 10 high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Week 10 of the high school basketball season. Here are the Friday highlights from across the region. Trinity at Madison Central; Boyle Co. at Madison Southern; George Rogers Clark at Montgomery Co. North Laurel at South Laurel; Somerset at Pulaski Co.; Scott Co. at...
quicksie983.com
Movie Currently Filming In Local Area
The movie “Wildcat” has been filming in the local area over the last few days. The Sherwood Inn in New Haven, Kentucky posted on social media that they would be closed for filming of the movie on Wednesday and Thursday. Actor Ethan Hawke is directing and producing the movie. Filming of the movie will move to Frankfort next week where they are seeking older style cars to feature in the film.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
