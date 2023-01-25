ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

AFP

Coastal town of Half Moon Bay mourns mass slaying

A singing bowl held by a Buddhist monk was struck once for each of seven people shot dead in Half Moon Bay as residents gathered to grieve in a local church late Tuesday. "I never thought this would happen in this community in a million years," said Kemera Gilbert, a Northern California woman who moved to Half Moon Bay to escape the stresses of life.
The Hill

These are the cities with the most unhoused young adults

Story at a glance San Jose, Calif., has the highest ratio of unhoused young adults in the nation, according to a new study.   The nonprofit United Way of the National Capital Area analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development on the number of people experiencing homelessness and…
SAN JOSE, CA

