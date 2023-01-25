ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wcbi.com

Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

JSU president receives ‘no confidence’ vote by faculty senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26. The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders. Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

UMMC Nursing students from Hernando, Mendenhall and Joneboro, Ark., lobbied lawmakers for increased funding

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Nursing students from the University of Mississippi Medical Center visited with lawmakers, including Senator Michael McLendon, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, about greater education funding. Standing left to right are Abby Lovorn of Hernando, Alexandra Watlington of Jonesboro, Ark., and Mary Katherine Toombs of Mendenhall.
MENDENHALL, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness

JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
JACKSON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Holloway chosen as JDC District Teacher of the Year

The Jefferson Davis County School District has selected Keosha Holloway as the district Teacher of the Year. Holloway is a third grade teacher at Carver Elementary in Bassfield. She believes that education is an amazingly powerful tool and is one of the best means for the betterment of all mankind.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program

Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program is steeped in disorganization: agents rarely visit cultivation sites, application  backlogs reach hundreds deep, and lags in communication with licensees often stretch on for weeks, a Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 27-29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 27-29) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Circus on Ice – Friday – Jackson Community Bike Ride – Friday – Jackson Bravo III Unbeatable Beethoven – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Historical Marker Unveiled At Parchman With Help Of Freedom Rider Figure

A historical marker now sits across from the front entrance of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on the side of U.S. 49, memorializing the state’s recognition of the civil rights activists known as Freedom Riders jailed at its oldest prison in 1961. One of the persons held with...
PARCHMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate

UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi bill could help with financial burden during cancer treatment

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator J. Walter Michel (R- Ridgeland) and Representative Hank Zuber, III (R- Ocean Springs) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 2,610 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 470 will die of the disease in Mississippi alone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Poll shows majority of Mississippians favor Medicaid

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Apparently, 80% of Mississippians are in favor of Medicaid. That is according to a recent poll released by Mississippi Today and Siena College. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has gone on record saying he supports the expansion of Medicaid and that Mississippi has the funds to cover its end of the price tag.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
MEMPHIS, TN

