wcbi.com
Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
JSU president receives ‘no confidence’ vote by faculty senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26. The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders. Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these […]
mageenews.com
UMMC Nursing students from Hernando, Mendenhall and Joneboro, Ark., lobbied lawmakers for increased funding
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Nursing students from the University of Mississippi Medical Center visited with lawmakers, including Senator Michael McLendon, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, about greater education funding. Standing left to right are Abby Lovorn of Hernando, Alexandra Watlington of Jonesboro, Ark., and Mary Katherine Toombs of Mendenhall.
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
WDAM-TV
LOSAP bill would create financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill in the Mississippi House would set up a new financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters in the state. If passed, House Bill 521 would establish the Mississippi Length of Service Award Program. LoSAP would create a points system and allow volunteer firefighters to receive...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
WAPT
Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness
JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
prentissheadlight.com
Holloway chosen as JDC District Teacher of the Year
The Jefferson Davis County School District has selected Keosha Holloway as the district Teacher of the Year. Holloway is a third grade teacher at Carver Elementary in Bassfield. She believes that education is an amazingly powerful tool and is one of the best means for the betterment of all mankind.
wcbi.com
Governor Tate Reeves prepares for annual State of the State Address
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves is preparing for his annual address to the people of Mississippi. The Governor will deliver his State of the State Address on Monday, January 30 at 5 p.m. The text of the speech has not been released, but Reeves is expected to stress...
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program
Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program is steeped in disorganization: agents rarely visit cultivation sites, application backlogs reach hundreds deep, and lags in communication with licensees often stretch on for weeks, a Mississippi […]
WLBT
Jackson woman receives home restored by Habitat for Humanity of Mississippi Capital Area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maria Clayborne is officially a proud homeowner after the Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Capital Area and 11 local Jackson banks restored a home on Roseneath Avenue. HFHMCA officials and representatives from each sponsored bank were in attendance Thursday afternoon to dedicate the house to...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 27-29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 27-29) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Circus on Ice – Friday – Jackson Community Bike Ride – Friday – Jackson Bravo III Unbeatable Beethoven – Saturday […]
1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Historical Marker Unveiled At Parchman With Help Of Freedom Rider Figure
A historical marker now sits across from the front entrance of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on the side of U.S. 49, memorializing the state’s recognition of the civil rights activists known as Freedom Riders jailed at its oldest prison in 1961. One of the persons held with...
Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate
UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
Mississippi bill could help with financial burden during cancer treatment
Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator J. Walter Michel (R- Ridgeland) and Representative Hank Zuber, III (R- Ocean Springs) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 2,610 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 470 will die of the disease in Mississippi alone.
wcbi.com
Poll shows majority of Mississippians favor Medicaid
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Apparently, 80% of Mississippians are in favor of Medicaid. That is according to a recent poll released by Mississippi Today and Siena College. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has gone on record saying he supports the expansion of Medicaid and that Mississippi has the funds to cover its end of the price tag.
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
