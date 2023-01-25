Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator J. Walter Michel (R- Ridgeland) and Representative Hank Zuber, III (R- Ocean Springs) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 2,610 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 470 will die of the disease in Mississippi alone.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO