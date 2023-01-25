Read full article on original website
WPFO
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
whdh.com
NH man facing murder charge after fatal Manchester shooting
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Old Granite Street around 12:45 a.m. found Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester...
WGME
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
WMUR.com
2 arrested after 5 children found to be living in filthy Manchester home, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man and woman were taken into custody Thursday, after they allegedly allowed five children to live in 'deplorable' conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, each face several charges, including felony counts of criminal restraint, and five counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. Krauklin also faces a felony charge of witness tampering.
Authorities identify the woman killed in fatal crash in Action
ACTON, Mass. — Authorities identify the 66-year-old woman that was killed in a hit-and-run in Acton earlier this week. Irene Durand-Bryan, 66 of Acton was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street on Monday morning. She was transported to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
WCAX
Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
Eyewitness News
Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties
DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
NECN
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
NBC Connecticut
NH Boy Found Badly Burned and Beaten Has Died, Police Say
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who had been in a coma after he was found badly burned and beaten at an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week has died. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and Manchester police announced Wednesday in a joint release they are considering Jaevion Riley's death "suspicious" and their investigation is ongoing.
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
NECN
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
DA: Peabody mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was exposed to illegal drugs
Peabody, Mass. — A 2-year-old girl in Peabody has died after being exposed to illegal drugs, and the Essex County District Attorney says her mother is to blame. That mother, Vanessa Jeising, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody District Court on Friday. She is facing two felony charges of permitting substantial injuries to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.
WMUR.com
Manchester Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester Police were searching for a missing 9-year-old boy Friday evening. Isaiah Shepherd was last seen in the area of Megan Drive wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, black pants and red Puma shoes. Police did not say when the boy was last seen. Isaiah is...
manchesterinklink.com
Superior Court decision: Manchester Police supervisor names to be released in racist meme case
CONCORD, NH – The Hillsborough Superior Court on Jan. 26, 2023, issued a decision ordering that the public has a right to the names of two Manchester Police Department supervisors who were part of a group of officers that received from a fellow officer a text message sharing a racist meme picturing George Floyd.
WCVB
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — Two days after the Latino community pressured police to do more to find 41-year-old Reina Morales Rojas, they searched a home on Alston Street in Somerville. Police say the neighborhood on Alston Street is the last place where Rojas was seen two months ago. Boston 25...
WMUR.com
Human trafficking fugitive from Honduras arrested in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man wanted on human trafficking charges in Honduras is in federal custody after being arrested in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police arrested Ronal Rodriguez Fuentes, 40, last week after he was caught operating a vehicle without a valid license. Investigators said Fuentes has been removed...
Young New Hampshire boy found suffering from severe burns has died, AG says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young boy who was found suffering from severe burns inside a home in New Hampshire last week has died from his injuries, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital, where he had been receiving treatment,...
2-year-old dies after alleged drug exposure in mother's car
PEABODY - A mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old daughter was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs in her car and died. Lily Iorio died at a Peabody hospital on January 18, authorities said.Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office said the exposure happened in her mother Vanessa Jeising's car, where the two lived. The 28-year-old told a friend that her daughter appeared to be unresponsive, according to prosecutors.The friend told Jeising to get her daughter to the hospital. The friend then called Peabody police, who escorted the mother and daughter to the emergency room, but the girl could not...
WMUR.com
Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
