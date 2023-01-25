ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaska, PA

Lahaska Barbecue Spot Offering Football Sunday Catering in Honor of the Playoffs

 3 days ago

The barbecue spot will take care of your catering needs during the playoffs.Photo byHoly 'Que Smokehouse

A Bucks County barbecue restaurant is offering catering services to supply their customers with the food they need for the playoff season.

Holy ‘Que Smokehouse, located at 5788 Lower York Road in Lahaska, is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ continuation in the playoffs by offering their Football Sunday Catering Menu for all their football-loving customers. Offering a variety of authentic Texas-style barbecue options, the eatery will help make your game day a special occasion.

Here are some of the catering options the barbecue spot is offering:

  • 5-Pound Bristet Tray
  • 5-Pound Pulled Pork Tray
  • Que Pack, which feeds six to nine people
  • Rib Pack, which feeds six to nine people
  • Sandwich Pack of 10 sandwiches
  • Brisket Cheesesteak Slide Tray, with 16 sliders

The restaurant is also offering their usual fair, such as brisket, pulled pork, brats, pork spare ribs, and side dishes such as mac and cheese, cider slaw, pinto beans, honey cornbread.

Learn more about the new catering options at Holy ‘Que Smokehouse.

BUCKSCO.Today

‘Fly Eagles Fly’ Sounds Better When Bellowed in a Group; Head to a Local Sports Bar This Sunday

If ever there was a game to leave the TV in the basement to enjoy in a group, it’s Sunday’s battle between the Eagles and the 49ers. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has surveyed the roster of sports bars featuring drink-and-food specials, ginormous screens, and passionate fans. Its recommendations are well-suited to seeing the home favorites punch their ticket for the next level.
CBS Pittsburgh

Chef Bill Fuller: Beef Birria Tacos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Bill Fuller is showing us how to make a warm and spicy recipe to heat things up this winter.Beef Birria TacosServes 6-8  IngredientsAdobo 4          ea.      dried guajillo chiles - stemmed, seeded, and deveined4          ea.      dried pasilla chiles - stemmed, seeded, and deveined15        ea.      dried arbol chiles - stemmed and seeded6          clove   garlic - peeled3          C         chicken stock4          ea.       whole cloves1         ...
