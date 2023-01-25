Lahaska Barbecue Spot Offering Football Sunday Catering in Honor of the Playoffs

The barbecue spot will take care of your catering needs during the playoffs. Photo by Holy 'Que Smokehouse

A Bucks County barbecue restaurant is offering catering services to supply their customers with the food they need for the playoff season.

Holy ‘Que Smokehouse , located at 5788 Lower York Road in Lahaska , is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ continuation in the playoffs by offering their Football Sunday Catering Menu for all their football-loving customers. Offering a variety of authentic Texas-style barbecue options, the eatery will help make your game day a special occasion.

Here are some of the catering options the barbecue spot is offering:

5-Pound Bristet Tray

5-Pound Pulled Pork Tray

Que Pack, which feeds six to nine people

Rib Pack, which feeds six to nine people

Sandwich Pack of 10 sandwiches

Brisket Cheesesteak Slide Tray, with 16 sliders

The restaurant is also offering their usual fair, such as brisket, pulled pork, brats, pork spare ribs, and side dishes such as mac and cheese, cider slaw, pinto beans, honey cornbread.