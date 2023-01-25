Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jerry Duane Gilbert
Jerry Duane Gilbert, 82, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on January 26th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 13th, 1940, in Alco, Arkansas to Orbie and Chloe Mae Caston Gilbert. Jerry was a devoted Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston
Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston passed away on January 23, 2023. Polly was born in. Saffell, Arkansas near the community of Strawberry, Arkansas, on July 7, 1925, to Azro and Dove Irene (Edwards) Whitmire. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, Grant, Millard, Melvin and Alfred, two sisters, Louise and Betty Ann, and two half-brothers.
whiterivernow.com
Oliver welcomed as provider at White River Health Family Care Southside
White River Health Family Care in Southside has announced it welcomes David “Tanner” Oliver, APRN, MSN, FNP-C. Oliver joins APRNs James Bridgeman, Jennifer Blaney, and Brandon Womack. As a family nurse practitioner, Oliver provides healthcare to patients of all ages. He is available for the treatment of acute...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jerry Williams
Jerry Williams, 67, of Cave City, Arkansas passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born January 6, 1956, in Bremen, Indiana to Eddy Franklin Williams and Avis Faye (Richardson) Williams. Jerry loved nature and he taught his family to enjoy nature. He enjoyed going fishing, and hunting, and was...
whiterivernow.com
ASU-Newport joins athletic association, will recruit for basketball and softball
Men’s basketball and women’s softball are coming to Arkansas State University-Newport. Arkansas State University-Newport is the newest member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). ASU-Newport received the news of its acceptance last week, according to a release from the college. With this new affiliation, ASU-Newport will...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Claude Shelton Sutterfield
Claude Shelton Sutterfield, 74, of Mountain View died on Jan. 27, 2023, at Stone County Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1948, at Sylamore, the son of Doris Ina (White) and Leo Carl Sutterfield Sr. Survivors include sisters-in-law, Linda Sutterfield of Mountain View and Susan Sutterfield of North Little...
whiterivernow.com
County judge’s office releases more info on new senior citizens facility
Featured image: Using a new piece of county equipment, Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery delivered the ceremonial crushing blow to buildings on the property as the site is prepared for the construction of the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program facility. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery’s office has released details...
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View mayor says water still flowing despite power outages
Mountain View Mayor Roger Gardner says it’s taking a big effort from employees to keep water flowing to customers when the electricity is off. Gardner told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman on Thursday the pumps have to keep going to get the water from the river to the water plant, and it gets down to manual labor.
Comments / 0