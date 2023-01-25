ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

PA Fish & Boat Commission Authorizes Grant to Remove Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek in Newtown

 3 days ago

The Neshaminy Creek will soon see a change made by the commission.

Bucks County will soon see a change to one of its bodies of water as state authorities move to make changes to the environment. Staff writers from Explore Venango wrote about the impact on local waterways.

During its quarterly business meeting, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission authorized a Fish Passage and Habitat Restoration Grant for the removal of the Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek, as it flows through Tyler State Park in Newtown.

The grant was awarded to Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

To facilitate this grant, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund will provide $750,000 to DCNR. These funds will now be combined with the $500,000 provided by DCNR as a funding contribution, along with in-kind services valued at $50,000 to implement the removal of the dam on DCNR property.

Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek is a concrete run-of-river structure. It represents a barrier to aquatic organisms passage for both migratory and resident fishing.

It is also a significant safety hazard to the numerous canoeists and kayakers who travel through this portion of Neshaminy Creek.

Read more about the grant in Explore Venango.

Bucks County, PA
