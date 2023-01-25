ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Worst of winter ahead?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here comes the Arctic Air! It is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Look for frigid temps next week with some wintry precipitation. This could mean roadways may be hazardous. There could be snow, sleet, and rain across Oklahoma beginning on Monday. Hazardous conditions could be possible so be sure […]
