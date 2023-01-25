Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Oliver welcomed as provider at White River Health Family Care Southside
White River Health Family Care in Southside has announced it welcomes David “Tanner” Oliver, APRN, MSN, FNP-C. Oliver joins APRNs James Bridgeman, Jennifer Blaney, and Brandon Womack. As a family nurse practitioner, Oliver provides healthcare to patients of all ages. He is available for the treatment of acute...
Kait 8
New bookstore brings excitement and concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro there are mixed feelings, some people are excited to explore the big box store again, but one small business owner does not share that same feeling. This announcement comes almost three years after the old location...
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View mayor says water still flowing despite power outages
Mountain View Mayor Roger Gardner says it’s taking a big effort from employees to keep water flowing to customers when the electricity is off. Gardner told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman on Thursday the pumps have to keep going to get the water from the river to the water plant, and it gets down to manual labor.
Kait 8
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic changes are coming to Jonesboro; the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the city of Jonesboro are working together to build a bypass from Interstate 555 to U.S. Highway 49. The bypass would start the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and catch U.S. Highway 49...
Kait 8
Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Book lovers of Northeast Arkansas can rejoice. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Barnes & Noble will return. According to a news release, the store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1 space in the Crossroads Shopping Center.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
Kait 8
Parents worried after threat against school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nerve-racking time at Nettleton School District; parents and students were concerned about safety after a threat went viral on social media. The post said four men were coming to the school at 10:30 a.m. When kids found out, there was a line of parents ready to pick up their children, some waiting up to an hour to get them.
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge
Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
neareport.com
$10K in cash, over $20K in property reported stolen from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. – A major theft was reported this morning to the Jonesboro Police Department. It happened at the business “Kam Kollection,” 2005 East Highland Drive, sometime between January 21 and January 26, when the report was filed. The building owner noticed the burglary Thursday morning and contacted the renter, who arrived a short time later. Responding police noted the front door was propped open with a shelf from inside of the business and merchandise was thrown all over, including in the grass outside the front of the store.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston
Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston passed away on January 23, 2023. Polly was born in. Saffell, Arkansas near the community of Strawberry, Arkansas, on July 7, 1925, to Azro and Dove Irene (Edwards) Whitmire. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, Grant, Millard, Melvin and Alfred, two sisters, Louise and Betty Ann, and two half-brothers.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Claude Shelton Sutterfield
Claude Shelton Sutterfield, 74, of Mountain View died on Jan. 27, 2023, at Stone County Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1948, at Sylamore, the son of Doris Ina (White) and Leo Carl Sutterfield Sr. Survivors include sisters-in-law, Linda Sutterfield of Mountain View and Susan Sutterfield of North Little...
neareport.com
Suspect identified in Craighead County murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – A homicide is under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody facing a charge of first-degree murder. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told NEA Report the department was working the homicide Friday morning (January 27) at 116 County Road 457 in Craighead County. It began at about 3 AM with a 911 call reporting a female gunshot victim, Rolland said.
KTLO
Fire damages barn west of golf course
A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Linda Sue (Wood) Robertson
Linda Sue (Wood) Robertson, 80 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She and her twin Brenda were born April 8, 1942, in Bay Village, Arkansas the daughter of Edgar and Pauline (Bumgarner) Wood. Linda married Mr. Joe Maynard Robertson Sr. and they enjoyed 51 years before his passing on January 25, 2014. Her parents preceded her in death, also her twin sister, Brenda Landreth, and one grandson, Drake Ford Sloan. Linda was a homemaker, a member of the Bay Village Assembly of God Church, and enjoyed sewing, canning, quilting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She is also a member of the Eastern Star Organization. She is survived by two sons: Joey Robertson of Bay Village and Kurt (Melanie) Robertson of Jonesboro, Arkansas, two daughters: Carol (Mark) Thomas of Bartlett, Tennessee and Edie (Jack) Martin of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, three brothers: Sam Wood and Jimmy Wood both of Bay Village, Arkansas and Joe Wood of Surprise, Arizona, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday ~ January 27, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 P. M. at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be Saturday ~ January 28, 2023, at Bay Village Assembly of God Church at 10:00 A. M. Interment will be in Bay Village Cemetery. Bro. Steve Mabry will conduct the service and the Family will serve as active pallbearers.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jerry Williams
Jerry Williams, 67, of Cave City, Arkansas passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born January 6, 1956, in Bremen, Indiana to Eddy Franklin Williams and Avis Faye (Richardson) Williams. Jerry loved nature and he taught his family to enjoy nature. He enjoyed going fishing, and hunting, and was...
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
Kait 8
Accidental shooting in Jonesboro turned into investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday. According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot in the leg at a home on West...
KTLO
Potentially violent domestic situation brings charges
A man reported to be paranoid over alleged “cheating” on the part of his partner and threatening the woman and her juvenile son appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith, Jr., entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Mountain Home attorney...
KATV
'No power here:' Stone County residents, businesses still without power after winter storm
Mountain View (KATV) — Some residents in Stone County are still without power after heavy snow hit the area earlier this week. Since the winter storm, most of the businesses in downtown Mountain View have not reopened. Tammie Linderman owns Bestie's Hidden Treasures in Mountain View. She told KATV...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
