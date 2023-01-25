ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Lawrence Girls Double-up Brewer 66-33 [STATS]

The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team doubled-up Brewer 66-33 at Brewer on Friday night, January 27th in Brewer. Lawrence led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were up 45-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Lawrence had...
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Boys Beat Mattanawcook Academy 59-52 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team defeated the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 59-52 in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 25th. Mattanawcook Academy took a 15-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but after Sumner outscored Mattanawcook Academy 14-3 in the 2nd Quarter, Sumner led 25-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner led 47-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
LINCOLN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Skowhegan’s Adam Fitzgerald Voted Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week

Start the chant... He's a Freshman! Congratulations to Skowhegan's Adam Fitzgerald who was voted the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week!. Izzy Allen - Central High School Girls Basketball - Izzy scored her 1000th point pouring in 35 points for the Red Devils in a win over Foxcroft Academy and followed that with 35 points the next night in a win over Mattanawcook Academy.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th. MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
HERMON, ME
92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Hockey Downs Providence 3-2 Friday Night

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team beat the Providence Friars 3-2 Friday night, January 27th at the Alfond Arena. Maine jumped out to a 1-0 lead with just 3:36 gone on a goal by Didrik Henbrant, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Brandon Holt. Providence tied the game with just...
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

