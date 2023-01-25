Read full article on original website
Lawrence Girls Double-up Brewer 66-33 [STATS]
The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team doubled-up Brewer 66-33 at Brewer on Friday night, January 27th in Brewer. Lawrence led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were up 45-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Lawrence had...
Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence in 1st Game of Home-and-Home Series 72-61 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 72-61 on the road on Friday night, January 27th. The 2 teams will play again in Brewer on Monday, January 30th at 6:30 p.m. Lawrence took an early lead, leading 24-18 in a high-scoring 1st Quarter. Brewer cut the...
Orono Boys Explode for 29 Points in 3rd Quarter – Beat Foxcroft Academy 74-52 [STATS]
The Orono Boys Basketball Team scored 32 points in their 1st Half against Foxcroft Academy Friday night, but in the 3rd Quarter they exploded for 29 points, in their 74-52 victory over the Ponies in Orono. Orono led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-26 at the...
Nokomis Warriors Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Nokomis Warriors visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The game will begin below at 5 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people...
Sumner Boys Beat Mattanawcook Academy 59-52 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team defeated the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 59-52 in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 25th. Mattanawcook Academy took a 15-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but after Sumner outscored Mattanawcook Academy 14-3 in the 2nd Quarter, Sumner led 25-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner led 47-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit Orono Red Riots in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Foxcroft Academy Ponies visit the Orono Red Riots in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game is now available below. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you might not...
Skowhegan’s Adam Fitzgerald Voted Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week
Start the chant... He's a Freshman! Congratulations to Skowhegan's Adam Fitzgerald who was voted the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week!. Izzy Allen - Central High School Girls Basketball - Izzy scored her 1000th point pouring in 35 points for the Red Devils in a win over Foxcroft Academy and followed that with 35 points the next night in a win over Mattanawcook Academy.
MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th. MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
UMaine Hockey Downs Providence 3-2 Friday Night
The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team beat the Providence Friars 3-2 Friday night, January 27th at the Alfond Arena. Maine jumped out to a 1-0 lead with just 3:36 gone on a goal by Didrik Henbrant, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Brandon Holt. Providence tied the game with just...
Snow Has Caused The Collapse Of A Structure At The U Of Maine
According to a report on the WGME website, Mahaney Dome at UMO has collapsed under the weight of the snow and ice from today's storm. No one was injured in the collapse. The article seems to indicate that this happens every year. According to the Go Black Bears website, the...
Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
