Kansas State

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly through Thursday, weekend Arctic Blast coming

By Jack Boston
KSN News
 3 days ago

Our recent snow event is pulling way rapidly to the east of the area as high pressure moves in to take it’s place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwsqH_0kR6ht9b00

The snow fell last Saturday across western and central Kansas, but our Tuesday/Tuesday night snow was mainly from south central through eastern Kansas as the responsible low pressure system tracked much farther south. We picked up a general 1- to 3.5-inch snowfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6AQs_0kR6ht9b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSIZv_0kR6ht9b00

This has left Kansas with a partly cloudy, breezy and chilly Wednesday with temperatures running below-average for late January, in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Temperatures will remain below our low-mid 40s average highs this afternoon generally reaching the lower-to-middle 30s across most of Kansas.Winds will be gusty from 25 to 35 MPH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVSYM_0kR6ht9b00

In our northwesterly flow, a few isolated flurries and light snow showers also dotted parts of far western Kansas with no accumulation. With clear to partly cloudy skies and lessening winds tonight, temperatures across Kansas will drop to the teens and 20s causing any snow that melts today to refreeze on sidewalks, parking lots, side roads and secondary roads leading to icy spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4J3F_0kR6ht9b00

Temps briefly bounce back by Friday.  A few more 50s are on the table before temps crash over the weekend.  This weekend an Arctic front is timed to come through the region.  How quickly determines who might see an ounce of warmth on Saturday to the south and east. Temperatures will likely fall from morning highs on Saturday as the Arctic front pushes south through the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NASQj_0kR6ht9b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1XZv_0kR6ht9b00

This front looks strong and progressive, dropping highs below freezing with overnight lows from the single digits to the lower teens.  Expect subzero wind chills.  Moisture does not look that great for our viewing area due to the dry air in place. I can see some light snow blossom north of I-70 up through Nebraska along with a rain/snow mix East of a line from Emporia to Sedan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozU1C_0kR6ht9b00

Arctic air sticks around into next week with another reinforcing shot of colder air by the following Wednesday.  We will end January below average and start February in the deep freeze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQyMa_0kR6ht9b00

1/25/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 8-18
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 39 Wind: NW/W 8-18
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: SW/W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.
Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.
Sun: Hi: 28 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.
Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.
Wed: Hi: 28 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoRs9_0kR6ht9b00

Meteorologist Jack Boston

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

