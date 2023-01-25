Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly through Thursday, weekend Arctic Blast coming

Our recent snow event is pulling way rapidly to the east of the area as high pressure moves in to take it’s place.

The snow fell last Saturday across western and central Kansas, but our Tuesday/Tuesday night snow was mainly from south central through eastern Kansas as the responsible low pressure system tracked much farther south. We picked up a general 1- to 3.5-inch snowfall.

This has left Kansas with a partly cloudy, breezy and chilly Wednesday with temperatures running below-average for late January, in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Temperatures will remain below our low-mid 40s average highs this afternoon generally reaching the lower-to-middle 30s across most of Kansas.Winds will be gusty from 25 to 35 MPH.

In our northwesterly flow, a few isolated flurries and light snow showers also dotted parts of far western Kansas with no accumulation. With clear to partly cloudy skies and lessening winds tonight, temperatures across Kansas will drop to the teens and 20s causing any snow that melts today to refreeze on sidewalks, parking lots, side roads and secondary roads leading to icy spots.

Temps briefly bounce back by Friday. A few more 50s are on the table before temps crash over the weekend. This weekend an Arctic front is timed to come through the region. How quickly determines who might see an ounce of warmth on Saturday to the south and east. Temperatures will likely fall from morning highs on Saturday as the Arctic front pushes south through the state.

This front looks strong and progressive, dropping highs below freezing with overnight lows from the single digits to the lower teens. Expect subzero wind chills. Moisture does not look that great for our viewing area due to the dry air in place. I can see some light snow blossom north of I-70 up through Nebraska along with a rain/snow mix East of a line from Emporia to Sedan.

Arctic air sticks around into next week with another reinforcing shot of colder air by the following Wednesday. We will end January below average and start February in the deep freeze.

1/25/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 39 Wind: NW/W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: SW/W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 28 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 28 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.