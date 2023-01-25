Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
seminoles.com
Three Noles Post Top 10 Marks at Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Florida State Track and Field team had another great day at the Razorback Invitational as three Noles posted FSU all-time top ten marks on the final day of competition. After clocking the eighth-best time in school history last night in the 200m dash, freshman Dajaz...
seminoles.com
FSU Wins Thriller At ITA Kickoff
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Florida State women’s tennis team defeated Arkansas 4-3 Friday at the ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted by Stanford. The teams started with singles play after the match was delayed by more than three hours due to wet courts. The Seminoles started out strong with...
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Falls to No. 24 Clemson, 82-81
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Clemson’s Chase Hunter scored the final three points of the game on an old-fashioned three-point play with 4.5 seconds remaining to give the visiting Tigers an 82-81 win over Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Hunter made a driving layup to tie the game, then won the game with the ensuing free throw to give Clemson its 17th victory of the season. The Seminoles were unable to get a shot off before the clock expired, and Clemson took its 10th ACC win of the season.
seminoles.com
No. 9 Florida State Earns 4-2 Win Over San Diego
WACO, Texas – The No. 9 Florida State men’s tennis team opened ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-2 victory over San Diego on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center. Florida State took an early 1-0 lead by sweeping the doubles point. Loris Pourroy and Alex Bulte put the Seminoles on the brink of obtaining the doubles point after a 6-3 win on court No. 3. Maks Silagy and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif clinched the doubles point for the Noles after a 6-4 victory on court No. 2.
seminoles.com
Softball Picked to Win the ACC; Five Noles Land on Preseason All-ACC Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – For the 10th consecutive season, the Florida State softball team has been selected to win the ACC by the coaches. The Noles also had a conference-high five athletes selected on the Preseason All-ACC Team – Devyn Flaherty (Infield), Mack Leonard (Infield), Kathryn Sandercock (Pitcher), Kaley Mudge (Outfield) and Kalei Harding (Utility).
seminoles.com
Women’s Basketball To Celebrate Coach Sue on Sunday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball coaching legend Sue Semrau will be celebrated this Sunday afternoon as part of the 24th-ranked Seminoles’ big matchup against No. 16 Duke at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center. Semrau, who announced her retirement last March after 25 great years...
seminoles.com
Anderson Named To 2023 Ben Hogan Award Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Redshirt junior Florida State Men’s golfer Cole Anderson is one of 37 student-athletes who were selected to the 2023 Ben Hogan Award Watch List on Friday, announced by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
seminoles.com
Track and Field Heads to Arkansas for Razorback Invitational
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Track and Field team heads into their third indoor event of the season at the Razorback Invitational this Friday and Saturday. The competition will take place at the Randal Tyson Track Center with events starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday. SECN+ will be live streaming the event.
seminoles.com
Noles Capture USTFCCCA XC All-Academic Awards
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After finishing 18th at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships in November, the Florida State women’s cross country team was chosen as an All-Academic Team by the USTFCCCA (U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association) on Thursday. Additionally, Agnes McTighe, Emmy Van den...
