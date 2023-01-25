ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Shiba Liquor now open on Grant Road in Cypress

Shiba Liquor is located on Grant Road in Cypress. (Rendering courtesy Shiba Liquor) Shiba Liquor opened in January at 12634 Grant Road, Ste. A, Cypress, offering beer, wine, liquor, mixers, snacks, party supplies, bar accessories and gifts. 346-808-7571. www.shibaliquor.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As...
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook to expand Tomball primary care clinic

With the expansion, the clinic will grow from around 6,000 square feet to nearly 14,500 square feet. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The expansion of Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital’s primary care clinic located off FM 2920 is set to be complete by this summer, Andrew Cole, a regional administrator with the Houston Methodist physician organization, said in a Jan. 6 interview.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development

A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
SUGAR LAND, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday

Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Future of new Bellaire dog pound remains unclear as city staff fetches further data requested by council members

One proposal for the new dog pound includes a 12-food-by-50-foot modular structure, which is a personalized structure that is typically constructed in a factory setting before being transported to a site for assembly. This design includes eight dog kennels, a dog wash area, an office and a multipurpose room. (Courtesy city of Bellaire agenda packet)
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy