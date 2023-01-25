Read full article on original website
$450,000 houses: A look into January's featured neighborhood
A house located at 16322 Tulipan Spring Trail. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of West Lake Houston and Madera Run parkways, The Groves is a master-planned community featuring 2,200 single-family homes at build-out and a slate of amenities including parks, trails and a lifestyle center, among others. Median home...
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
Progress underway on League City bond transportation projects
The project aims to extend North Landing Boulevard north from where it ends at Main Street. (Courtesy city of League City) Bidding, construction and design work will continue on various League City bond transportation projects this year, including the Grissom Road widening and North Landing Boulevard extension. The bond was...
Fort Bend County applies for $435K in funds for veterans assistance
Fort Bend County Social Services submitted an application to the Texas Veterans Commission for $435,000 in funds for veterans financial and mental health assistance during fiscal year 2023-24. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) At a Jan. 24 meeting, Fort Bend County commissioners approved an application to the Texas Veterans Commission to provide...
5 more Fort Bend ISD campuses pass safety audit
A total of 22 Fort Bend ISD campuses have received audits. (Courtesy Pexels) Five more Fort Bend ISD campuses received state intruder detection audits since December, which all passed with no findings. FBISD police Chief David Rider provided the update to the board of trustees during its Jan. 23 meeting.
texasstandard.org
Maintenance for flood control projects to face delays as Harris County agency deals with a smaller budget
What concerns do you have about flooding in your neighborhood? Email me: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. This story is part four of a four-part series on the 2023 fiscal year for Harris County. The Harris County Flood Control District was set to receive $137 million under a budget proposed by Democratic county officials....
Shiba Liquor now open on Grant Road in Cypress
Shiba Liquor is located on Grant Road in Cypress. (Rendering courtesy Shiba Liquor) Shiba Liquor opened in January at 12634 Grant Road, Ste. A, Cypress, offering beer, wine, liquor, mixers, snacks, party supplies, bar accessories and gifts. 346-808-7571. www.shibaliquor.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As...
League City mayor and city manager discuss the city’s future, reflect on 2022
League City will be focused on a strategy of creating resilience in the economy and physical infrastructure as the city grows. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Mayor Nick Long and City Manager John Baumgartner reflected upon progress on projects in 2022 and spoke about League City's future at the annual “State of the City” event.
Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center scheduled to open in 2023
Read below for the latest news on the Oscar Johnson Community Center. (Rendering courtesy city of Conroe) Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he is excited for the new Oscar Johnson Community Center on Foster Drive to be finished for the community. According to Czajkoski, the new center is needed to...
Katy and Fulshear leaders consider infrastructure, mobility and jobs in the next decade
With the number of residents anticipated to reach 1.02 million by 2037, Katy and Fulshear leaders are preparing for the future with infrastructure, mobility and economic development projects, officials said. (Courtesy Google Maps) If the previous decade is any indication, growth in the Katy and Fulshear areas will be significant...
Houston City Council approves $6.7M in grants toward new Covenant House campus
Demolition kicked off Oct. 14 on the 40-year-old campus for Montrose-area nonprofit Covenant House. (Courtesy Covenant House) On Jan. 25, Houston City Council authorized an agreement with the nonprofit Covenant House, allocating funds toward the group's new space. The grants, totaling $6.7 million, will be paid through the city's Community...
Houston Methodist Willowbrook to expand Tomball primary care clinic
With the expansion, the clinic will grow from around 6,000 square feet to nearly 14,500 square feet. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The expansion of Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital’s primary care clinic located off FM 2920 is set to be complete by this summer, Andrew Cole, a regional administrator with the Houston Methodist physician organization, said in a Jan. 6 interview.
Pearland releases new details for Clear Creek Trail project
Clear Creek Trail is part of a Transportation Alternatives Program, which has the goal of providing walkable areas to the city. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council passed an ordinance Jan. 23 updating the Clear Creek Trail project with additional project details. Clear Creek Trail’s updated scope of...
fox26houston.com
Manpreet Singh makes history as first Sikh female judge elected in Harris County
HOUSTON - Houston recently made history by electing its first Sikh female judge. Manpreet "Monica" Singh, was sworn in early January, and she will be serving in the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No. 4.
Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development
A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday
Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration
Future of new Bellaire dog pound remains unclear as city staff fetches further data requested by council members
One proposal for the new dog pound includes a 12-food-by-50-foot modular structure, which is a personalized structure that is typically constructed in a factory setting before being transported to a site for assembly. This design includes eight dog kennels, a dog wash area, an office and a multipurpose room. (Courtesy city of Bellaire agenda packet)
