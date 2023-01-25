Read full article on original website
An original, sealed copy of Pokemon Yellow worth almost $10,500 has reportedly been ruined by US customs
A collector's worst nightmare
Best Pokemon for Greninja Tera Raid: how to beat the 7-Star Greninja event
Use these monsters in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Greninja raids.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokeball debate rages on as trainers catch Greninja in Quick Balls
The recent debate over which Pokeball is the worst for catching rare Pokemon continues, as Scarlet & Violet players are using Quick Balls to catch Greninja in 7-star Tera Raids. For those unaware, there’s a hot-button issue being debated in the Pokemon community as of late. The topic of discussion?...
Elle
Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'
After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
CNET
This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30
If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
All Hogwarts Legacy discussion banned on one of the world's largest gaming forums
The new Harry Potter game shall not be named on ResetEra.
Pokémon VGC: All the changes to competitive Pokémon in Series 2
Paradox Pokémon will be allowed in ranked battles for the first time
Every Fire Type Pokemon Starter Ranked
Every new generation of "Pokémon" comes with its own set of starters, typically including Fire, Water, and Grass types. These three Pokémon provide players with the options on how to build their team, and also determines what sort of Pokémon their rival will pick. And for some gamers, there's a certain kind of Pokémon that calls to them each and every game: Fire type.
game-news24.com
Free Jolteon Raid Guide For Pokemon Go Players: Crackling Voltage!
The crackling competition in Pokemon GO will bring a new raid rotation. It’s a main attraction: a release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to the Mega Raids. There are also solid options in the Premiere and Three levels. Today’s raid guide for Pokemon GO players will help you to get together to defeat Jolteon in the three-tier Raids. Let’s start with it.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Making Beloved Elder Scrolls Game Completely Free
One of the most popular entries in Bethesda's long-running Elder Scrolls series is soon going to be completely free to download for Amazon Prime Gaming members. In recent months, Prime Gaming has been heavily crossing over with Bethesda as it has made titles like The Evil Within 2, Dishonored 2, and Fallout: New Vegas completely free to snag. Now, with the arrival of February right around the corner, Prime Gaming will be collaborating with Bethesda once again, but this time, with The Elder Scrolls.
bleedingcool.com
The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 54: Serperior CSR
Our spotlight on the art & artists of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest Trainer Gallery continues with Kricketune & Serperior. In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic. Today, we begin with the Character Super Rare section of this subset.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
CNET
Dead Space Remake: 7 Useful Tips for Surviving in Space
Dead Space might be the best video game remake ever created. Whether you're a fan of the series or brand new to the game, the sci-fi survival horror title can be a little tricky. The remake of the 2008 game came out Friday, and players are stepping back into the...
