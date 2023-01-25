Read full article on original website
Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet
Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet News Staff Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:33 Image Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community. See more photos on page 12. TRIBUNE PHOTO / QUINTEN BOYD Body Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community.
Paris Junior College Regents Receive Clean Audit Report and Positive Ranking News
PJC Regents receive clean audit report, positive ranking news. The Paris Junior College Board of Regents received the 2021-2022 audit report and results from a national data report at their monthly meeting held Monday, Jan. 22, 2023. The regents approved the audit report. “That’s a clean opinion on these financial...
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
D-LS ISD Board meets, approves contractor for construction project
The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Board met for the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 19. The agenda began with numerous student ...
Filing Continues For Sulphur Springs City Council
Sulphur Springs City Secretary Natalie Darrow reports that only two candidates have filed for Places on the Sulphur Springs City Council as of Monday morning, January 23, 2023. Two Places, 6 & 7, are up for election on the upcoming May ballot. John A. Sellers, a current council member and previous city mayor has filed his application for candidacy for Place 7 on Sulphur Springs City Council. Tyler Law has filed his application for candidacy for Place 6, which is currently taken by Doug Moore. Doug Moore has yet to reapply for candidacy for his Place.
Mineola Plans For New School
Mineola ISD is finalizing the design with architects and consultants to break ground in March for the district’s new high school. Sixty percent of the voters approved the 30-million-dollar bond last May. New additions like a restroom inside classrooms will maximize time to learn.
Fannin County Commissioners address road concerns
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners know that street maintenance is one of the top priorities for taxpayers. So they are focused on finding solutions about how to best maintain the county's roads. "There needs to be prioritization, and people need to consciously plan what they are going...
Wood County approves broadband plan
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Commissioners approved a broad band plan today presented by the East Texas Council of Governments. This plan will allow the ETCOG to use federal money to pay $375,000 of the $683,000. The money aims to provide the option of WiFi service to communities...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Paris District Road Report for January 30, 2023
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Jan. 30, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of January 30 - February 4 News Staff Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:33 Image ...
REGIONAL BPA Results – Jan. 21, 2023
30 students from Sulphur Springs High School competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional Leadership contest in Wylie on Saturday, 1-21-23. Students competed in a variety of hands-on real-life business-related tests as well as judged events. 22 students advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference which will be held March 2-5 in Dallas, TX.
Tennessee Man Brought Back to Hopkins County On Warrants
January 27th, 2023 – Eric Montreal Anderson a.k.a. EBG-Ejizzle, a resident on Memphis, TN was brought back to Hopkins County by Sheriff’s deputies on several outstanding warrants. Deputies traveled to the Horry County Jail in South Carolina to retrieve the accused. Anderson fancies himself a rapper, and has...
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
Paris Junior College Forges State's First Jewelry Program
Paris Junior College (PJC) is one of the few community colleges in the state to offer jewelry making and repair programs. PJC began offering watchmaking (horology) and jewelry classes in 1942, and they became the first workforce program at PJC. The program is now known as the Texas Institute of Jewelry Technology at PJC.
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Considers Expanding Fireworks Sales
The Hopkins County Commissioners Court will consider adding select holidays for the sale of fireworks in Hopkins county. Currently there are only two periods in which fireworks are legally permitted to be sold, these dates are: June 24th-July 4th, Dec 20th-Jan 1st. The Commissioners Court has proposed the idea of...
Chamber Connection – Jan. 25
Help us celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, which will have a theme of “A Night at the Gallery.” Art work from local artists, including professionals, amateur artists and high school students,. will be displayed and much of it for...
Pittsburg Students Land Second Place
Pittsburg High School students David Myers, Jared Espinoza, Edgar Villeda, Coleton Crow, and Justice Clifton came up with a second-place trophy from the Tenth Annual Cypress Ridge FFA Welding Contest. They competed against more than 25 other schools, including much larger schools from Temple, Pasadena, Huntsville, Galena Park, Fort Bend, Cleveland, and Alief.
Hopkins County Records – Jan. 24, 2023
Charles D Coffey and Cynthia R Coffey to Ignacio Gutierrez Linarez and Maria Jacoba Sanchez; tract in the Agaton Caro survey. Caleb Lewis and Kristen Lewis to Madalyn Evans and Rodney Evans; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Robinson-Bennet Construction INC to Kyle Robinson and Lisa Robinson; tract in...
Amber Alert Discontinued, Parents Arrested After Kaufman County Infant Found Safe in North Carolina
An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 3-month-old boy who was taken Wednesday night by his non-custodial mother from a domestic violence shelter in the Kaufman County city of Kemp, law enforcement officials say. According to Kemp Police, 23-year-old Abigail Margaret Williams and her son were located in North...
