Mount Pleasant Tribune

Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet

Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet News Staff Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:33 Image Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community. See more photos on page 12. TRIBUNE PHOTO / QUINTEN BOYD Body Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds

A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Filing Continues For Sulphur Springs City Council

Sulphur Springs City Secretary Natalie Darrow reports that only two candidates have filed for Places on the Sulphur Springs City Council as of Monday morning, January 23, 2023. Two Places, 6 & 7, are up for election on the upcoming May ballot. John A. Sellers, a current council member and previous city mayor has filed his application for candidacy for Place 7 on Sulphur Springs City Council. Tyler Law has filed his application for candidacy for Place 6, which is currently taken by Doug Moore. Doug Moore has yet to reapply for candidacy for his Place.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mineola Plans For New School

Mineola ISD is finalizing the design with architects and consultants to break ground in March for the district’s new high school. Sixty percent of the voters approved the 30-million-dollar bond last May. New additions like a restroom inside classrooms will maximize time to learn.
KTEN.com

Fannin County Commissioners address road concerns

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners know that street maintenance is one of the top priorities for taxpayers. So they are focused on finding solutions about how to best maintain the county's roads. "There needs to be prioritization, and people need to consciously plan what they are going...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wood County approves broadband plan

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Commissioners approved a broad band plan today presented by the East Texas Council of Governments. This plan will allow the ETCOG to use federal money to pay $375,000 of the $683,000. The money aims to provide the option of WiFi service to communities...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for January 30, 2023

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Jan. 30, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

REGIONAL BPA Results – Jan. 21, 2023

30 students from Sulphur Springs High School competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional Leadership contest in Wylie on Saturday, 1-21-23. Students competed in a variety of hands-on real-life business-related tests as well as judged events. 22 students advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference which will be held March 2-5 in Dallas, TX.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Tennessee Man Brought Back to Hopkins County On Warrants

January 27th, 2023 – Eric Montreal Anderson a.k.a. EBG-Ejizzle, a resident on Memphis, TN was brought back to Hopkins County by Sheriff’s deputies on several outstanding warrants. Deputies traveled to the Horry County Jail in South Carolina to retrieve the accused. Anderson fancies himself a rapper, and has...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video

The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Paris Junior College Forges State’s First Jewelry Program

Paris Junior College (PJC) is one of the few community colleges in the state to offer jewelry making and repair programs. PJC began offering watchmaking (horology) and jewelry classes in 1942, and they became the first workforce program at PJC. The program is now known as the Texas Institute of Jewelry Technology at PJC.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Jan. 25

Help us celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, which will have a theme of “A Night at the Gallery.” Art work from local artists, including professionals, amateur artists and high school students,. will be displayed and much of it for...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Pittsburg Students Land Second Place

Pittsburg High School students David Myers, Jared Espinoza, Edgar Villeda, Coleton Crow, and Justice Clifton came up with a second-place trophy from the Tenth Annual Cypress Ridge FFA Welding Contest. They competed against more than 25 other schools, including much larger schools from Temple, Pasadena, Huntsville, Galena Park, Fort Bend, Cleveland, and Alief.
PITTSBURG, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Jan. 24, 2023

Charles D Coffey and Cynthia R Coffey to Ignacio Gutierrez Linarez and Maria Jacoba Sanchez; tract in the Agaton Caro survey. Caleb Lewis and Kristen Lewis to Madalyn Evans and Rodney Evans; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Robinson-Bennet Construction INC to Kyle Robinson and Lisa Robinson; tract in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

