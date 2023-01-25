ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Dwayne Levandowski
2d ago

I hope the lawsuit goes to trial and the property is given back to the people as it was intended from the beginning.

MLive

Does Ottawa Impact have a mandate to make sweeping changes?

WEST OLIVE, MI – When the new Ottawa County Board of Commissioners enacted a sweep of controversial changes to the county’s government, newly elected Board Chair Joe Moss proclaimed they were following the will of the people who seated them. “The people of Ottawa County overwhelmingly spoke with...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address

The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Immigrant rights activists demand driver's licenses for all

Immigrant rights advocates in West Michigan are urging the state legislature to allow driver’s licenses for all Michigan residents. A series of advocacy groups banned together on Wednesday outside the Secretary of State office in the city of Wyoming to have their voices heard. Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed...
WYOMING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion

COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Muskegon's economy should hold steady in 2023, economist predicts

Despite inflation, gas prices on the rise once again, and a looming recession later this year, Muskegon’s growth should continue in 2023. Those were some of the main themes as the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce presented its annual Economic Forecast Friday morning. Coming out of the pandemic a...
MUSKEGON, MI

