Dwayne Levandowski
2d ago
I hope the lawsuit goes to trial and the property is given back to the people as it was intended from the beginning.
Muskegon Heights cancels special meeting after city manager let go
The mayor said that there was enough commissioners to hold a quorum, but held a discussion with people who did show up.
Does Ottawa Impact have a mandate to make sweeping changes?
WEST OLIVE, MI – When the new Ottawa County Board of Commissioners enacted a sweep of controversial changes to the county’s government, newly elected Board Chair Joe Moss proclaimed they were following the will of the people who seated them. “The people of Ottawa County overwhelmingly spoke with...
Official addresses Muskegon Height's city manager's firing
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE continues to track new developments tied to a chaotic meeting in Muskegon Heights earlier this week. A divided city council voted to terminate the contract of City Manager Troy Bell during a marathon session Monday. The vote was four-to-three in favor...
Apartments, fire-damaged home ordered demolished by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI -- A five-unit apartment building and a home severely damaged by fire have been ordered demolished by the Muskegon City Commission. City commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 24, approved demolition of the home at 1642 Dyson Street and the apartment building at 1043 Washington Avenue. It tabled a request...
Plans for bike path between Hoffmaster, Lake Harbor parks move ahead in Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Plans for a paved path between Lake Harbor Park and P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, both of them on Lake Michigan in southern Muskegon County, are moving forward. The 8-foot-wide paved Lake Harbor Trail will extend nearly 3 miles along Lake Harbor Road in Norton Shores....
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
9&10 News
‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address
The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
New public bathrooms in downtown Grand Rapids clean themselves
The Grand Rapids Department of Parks and Recreation are in the final stages of installing a new public bathroom at Heartside Park off Ionia Ave.
wgvunews.org
Holland Public Schools awards teachers $25k in down payment assistance for homes
As schools across the country grapple with a nation-wide teaching shortage, Holland Public Schools (HPS) is introducing a unique effort to attract talent and increase retention. With help from an anonymous doner, the school district is introducing a program that grants teachers up to $25,000 towards a down payment on a local home.
wgvunews.org
Immigrant rights activists demand driver's licenses for all
Immigrant rights advocates in West Michigan are urging the state legislature to allow driver’s licenses for all Michigan residents. A series of advocacy groups banned together on Wednesday outside the Secretary of State office in the city of Wyoming to have their voices heard. Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed...
Small Spring Lake has big plans to draw visitors
Even though the village is only a mile long, Spring Lake is in the midst of huge growth and development.
What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion
COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon's economy should hold steady in 2023, economist predicts
Despite inflation, gas prices on the rise once again, and a looming recession later this year, Muskegon’s growth should continue in 2023. Those were some of the main themes as the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce presented its annual Economic Forecast Friday morning. Coming out of the pandemic a...
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
