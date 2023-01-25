Read full article on original website
45% of patients infected with H. pylori do not receive proper treatment, 1st of its kind study finds
A new study published in Nature found major gaps in the treatments of patients infected with Helicobacter pylori, bacteria that can lead to stomach ulcers and is persistently found to be a risk factor for gastric cancer — the fourth-deadliest cancer worldwide. It is something that nearly 36 percent...
Oregon Nurses Association push back on $90M cancer center over staffing concerns
The Oregon Nurses Association is raising concerns about St. Charles Health System's plans to build a $90 million cancer center in Redmond, citing staffing shortages and financial issues, KTVZ reported Jan. 25. More than 40 percent of patients at Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Cancer Center travel from Redmond and other...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Number of patients experiencing long COVID-19 has dropped, data shows
Since June, the number of individuals who experience long COVID-19 has dropped, the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote of its findings after examining CDC data on long COVID-19. On top of that, more than 50 percent of patients who once reported having long COVID-19 say they are no longer affected by it.
50 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs headed into 2023
Becker's Hospital Review is excited to feature the orthopedic departments of 50 hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Hospitals and health systems listed below are dedicated to expanding their orthopedic services and innovating in the space. We accepted nominations for this list. Click here to find the 2023 nomination forms.
Bird flu's spread to mammals elevates concern among virologists
Concern is rising among health experts about the possibility of an H5N1 avian flu pandemic, as the strain has now been found in mammals. A Spanish mink farm was infected with the virus in October, signaling to experts the strain's capability to evolve and spread to other mammals, including humans, at possible pandemic levels.
Nurses feel unprepared for future pandemics, unsupported by employers, survey finds
Forty-one percent of nurses nationwide do not feel prepared for a future variant, surge or pandemic, data from the American Nurses Foundation's survey revealed. On top of that, of the 12,500 nurses who were surveyed, 53 percent said verbal abuse toward them has increased, but 43 percent say there is not a reporting structure in place to report this, or they are unaware of one existing.
How Novant Health remotely monitors cardiac, heart failure patients
Winston, Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has been remotely monitoring some cardiac and heart failure patients in the Charlotte area since last year. Participating patients receive a computer pad, a handheld device programmed with their care plan, and a kit that includes devices to record their weight, pulse, heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. The data is automatically sent to their EHR patient portals.
FDA advisers recommend 1st Candida treatment in over a decade
Rezafungin be approved to treat candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults with limited or no alternative treatment option. If approved, it would mark the first new drug approval to treat the infections in more than a decade, according to Cidara Therapeutics, which developed the drug. The FDA panel's 14 to 1 vote to recommend rezafungin was based on results from phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, as well as extensive nonclinical findings. The once-weekly treatment demonstrated statistical non-inferiority when compared to caspofungin, the current standard of care given once daily.
7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From an HCA hospital suing to halt a rival hospital's expansion to Mass General Brigham being hit with a patent infringement suit, here are seven recent lawsuits and settlements involving hospitals that Becker's has reported since Jan. 13:. 1. HCA's Mission Hospital sues to intervene in rival's expansion. Mission Hospital...
Lawsuit claims Christ Hospital transmitted patient data to Facebook
Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital is facing a federal lawsuit over its website's use of the Meta Pixel, WCPO reported. A patient identified as Jane Doe sued the hospital claiming the audience-tracking technology from Facebook's parent company transmitted patients' data back to Meta and other companies, allowing them to target the patients with ads based on their medical conditions, according to the Jan. 26 story. The complaint seeks damages of more than $25,000. The facility joins several other hospitals and health systems that have been hit with similar lawsuits in recent months.
Texas hospital completes 11-hour 'historic' surgery to separate conjoined twins
A team of 25 medical professionals at Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Medical Center performed the hospital's first separation procedure for conjoined twin sisters on Jan. 23. The 11-hour surgery required months of planning and several simulation surgeries, the hospital said in a news release. The twin sisters, AmieLynn Rose...
4 recent drug, device recalls
Here are four drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in January:. 1. Spectrum Laboratory Products recalled three lots of epinephrine products after receiving customer complaints about discoloration of the product. No adverse reactions were reported. 2. Getinge's subsidiary Datascope recalled 4,454 intra-aortic balloon pumps after one patient death...
Nurse practitioners at physician offices served with more malpractice claims: study
New research found that nurse practitioners have more malpractice suits when working in a physician office than in an office owned by a nurse practitioner. The "Nurse Practitioner Professional Liability Exposure Claim Report: 5th Edition," compiled by CNA and Nurses Service Organization, analyzed 232 CNA professional liability claims closed between January 2017 and December 2021 and resulted in payments greater than $10,000.
Physician burnout and depression continue to climb: Medscape
A recent Medscape report found physician burnout has increased to 53 percent — up 6 percent since 2021 — and 23 percent of physicians reported experiencing depression. The "Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report 2023: 'I Cry and No One Cares'" surveyed more than 9,100 physicians across 29 specialities between June and October 2022. In the report, burnout was defined as "long-term, unresolved, job-related stress leading to exhaustion, cynicism, detachment from job responsibilities, and lacking a sense of personal accomplishment."
Digital, telehealth groups start virtual care directory
Virtual care collaborative Impact has started a crowdsourced online directory of virtual care companies, featuring big players like Amazon Clinic, CVS Health and Amwell. Impact is an initiative of the Digital Medicine Society and American Telemedicine Association trade groups. The directory had 139 companies as of the last update on Jan. 23.
Nurses secure big raises: Where, how much and when
Nurses and other workers at hospitals and health systems have secured large raises recently amid contract negotiations with unions. Others have also secured raises through minimum wage increases. Below is a breakdown of the raises, reported by Becker's since Dec. 14. 1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers...
'Workaholic' men are working less, study finds
The highest-earning group of men is spending more time off the clock, according to a study reported by The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 26. Researchers in the economics department at Washington University in St. Louis studied federal data to reach the conclusion, and their findings were published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
6 health systems transferring employees to RCM companies
Here are six health systems that have transferred revenue cycle department staff to RCM companies since July 14:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
