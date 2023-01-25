ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for truck connected to attempted auto theft in unincorporated El Paso County

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a truck connected to an attempted motor vehicle theft.

According to the sheriff's office, the white truck seen below is connected to an attempted motor vehicle theft at the Springs Mobile Home Park in the Cimarron Hills area.

The EPCSO said it's a "distinctive truck with a lowered back end.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

