Pittsburgh, PA

beckershospitalreview.com

5 companies UPMC is investing in

Pittsburgh-based UPMC is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm. Here are five investments made by UPMC since November 2021:. UPMC Enterprises backed health data company Smile Digital Health in a $30 million series B investment round. The...

