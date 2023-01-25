Read full article on original website
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
tourcounsel.com
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
Fort Worth to allow teen curfew to expire
The debate over Fort Worth’s long-standing teen curfew could end up being a moot point. That’s why the city will allow it to expire on February 13th.
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
fox4news.com
Cook Children's patients create unique shoe line
Four young patients at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth were the designers of a unique line of shoes. Their footwear can be purchased online through Twisted X.
keranews.org
Dallas has cash to help seniors fix up their homes and age in place
But there’s a limited window to apply. The Dallas City Council approved a short-term grant program on Wednesday aimed at helping senior citizens who don’t make a lot of money to stay in their homes as they age. The Senior Home Repair Program will provide up to $10,000...
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
keranews.org
An epic requiem for the Black victims of lynchings and police shootings comes to Fort Worth
Explore more stories from Arts Access. American history has been marked for centuries by lynchings and the murders of unarmed African Americans. It's a vast and violent topic, but it's not inspired much in the way of classical music. Until now. Saturday, the Fort Worth Opera will present a new,...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Will Soon Have Smittox Brewing, One of the First Black-Owned Breweries in North Texas
Kuumba Smith thinks he got into the brewing game a little later than he should have. When he brewed his first batch of beer in 2013, he was 35 years old. He watched his friends brew a few times and wondered if he could do it, too. Smith, who goes...
keranews.org
New exhibit at the Dallas African American Museum highlights Black cowboys of Texas
The exhibit tells the story of Black people who worked on the ranches of Texas through the turn of the 20th century. The exhibit is called “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” and it includes more than 50 artifacts, archival photographs, documents and films. Some of those artifacts include a replica of a wagon a cowboy would have used, and a saddle that belonged to a Black cowboy in Texas during the 1800s.
keranews.org
Fort Worth to end curfew for minors ahead of state legislative override
Fort Worth will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13 in anticipation of state lawmakers banning the practice in Texas municipalities, city officials confirmed Friday. The move comes after months of debate between council members over the controversial curfew ordinance, which mandates that anyone under 17 has to be home between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
AOL Corp
This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say
A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
beckerspayer.com
Humana's CenterWell opening 10 clinics in North Texas in 2023
Humana plans to open 10 primary care clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area in 2023, part of a major expansion of the older-adult-focused primary care clinics. According to a Jan. 25 news release, two clinics are set to open Feb. 1 and 2, with the rest slated to open throughout the year.
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Announces 2023 Appointments to the Affordable Housing Advisory Council
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Long to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Advisory Council) and the reappointment of four current Advisory Council members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006096/en/ David Long is a newly appointed Affordable Housing Advisory Council member for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
fox4news.com
Ready to Work Program gives Dallas ISD chance to get certifications needed to land jobs
DALLAS - A career readiness program has returned to Dallas ISD schools for the first time since the pandemic. The goal is to help students who need to enter the workforce right away get the certification needed for skilled jobs. The Ready to Work Program is giving Dallas ISD students...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
keranews.org
Dallas clinics still seeing some mpox cases months after height of outbreak
The spread of mpox in Dallas has slowed significantly since the virus was discovered in June of last year, according to data from Dallas County Health and Human Services. But while there aren’t 25 cases a week like last summer, clinicians still say the virus is present in the county.
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
