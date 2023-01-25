ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023

Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Dallas has cash to help seniors fix up their homes and age in place

But there’s a limited window to apply. The Dallas City Council approved a short-term grant program on Wednesday aimed at helping senior citizens who don’t make a lot of money to stay in their homes as they age. The Senior Home Repair Program will provide up to $10,000...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness

The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

New exhibit at the Dallas African American Museum highlights Black cowboys of Texas

The exhibit tells the story of Black people who worked on the ranches of Texas through the turn of the 20th century. The exhibit is called “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” and it includes more than 50 artifacts, archival photographs, documents and films. Some of those artifacts include a replica of a wagon a cowboy would have used, and a saddle that belonged to a Black cowboy in Texas during the 1800s.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Fort Worth to end curfew for minors ahead of state legislative override

Fort Worth will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13 in anticipation of state lawmakers banning the practice in Texas municipalities, city officials confirmed Friday. The move comes after months of debate between council members over the controversial curfew ordinance, which mandates that anyone under 17 has to be home between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say

A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
FORT WORTH, TX
beckerspayer.com

Humana's CenterWell opening 10 clinics in North Texas in 2023

Humana plans to open 10 primary care clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area in 2023, part of a major expansion of the older-adult-focused primary care clinics. According to a Jan. 25 news release, two clinics are set to open Feb. 1 and 2, with the rest slated to open throughout the year.
The Associated Press

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Announces 2023 Appointments to the Affordable Housing Advisory Council

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Long to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Advisory Council) and the reappointment of four current Advisory Council members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006096/en/ David Long is a newly appointed Affordable Housing Advisory Council member for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
