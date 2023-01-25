This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country

The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Photo by Washington Crossing Inn

Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.

The Washington Crossing Inn , located at 1295 General Washington Memorial Boulevard in Washington Crossing , is considered one of the best places to stay and to dine in America. Located just down the road from the location of the namesake President’s famous crossing of the Delaware River, the inn is located in one of the most historically-relavant spots in Bucks County.

Known as a great place to stay, the inn, which has been in operation since 1817, is also known for their food. The seasonal menu, combined with a lovely patio area for outdoor dining, will leave any guest feeling at home while they stay in a beautiful location.

Filet mignon, eggplant parmesan, sauteed salmon, and pan-seared halibut are just some of the fine-dining options available to guests of the inn.