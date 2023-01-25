ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FF3w_0kR6gY8L00
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere.Photo byWashington Crossing Inn

Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.

The Washington Crossing Inn, located at 1295 General Washington Memorial Boulevard in Washington Crossing, is considered one of the best places to stay and to dine in America. Located just down the road from the location of the namesake President’s famous crossing of the Delaware River, the inn is located in one of the most historically-relavant spots in Bucks County.

Known as a great place to stay, the inn, which has been in operation since 1817, is also known for their food. The seasonal menu, combined with a lovely patio area for outdoor dining, will leave any guest feeling at home while they stay in a beautiful location.

Filet mignon, eggplant parmesan, sauteed salmon, and pan-seared halibut are just some of the fine-dining options available to guests of the inn.

Read more about the Washington Crossing Inn at Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Author Who Inspired A Series of Police-Community Workshops Honored by Bucks County Officials

A Bucks County author and activist is being honored by local officials for his work to help create more communication in the community. A.J. Ali, the founder of the L.O.V.E. is the Answer movement, director of the “Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer” movie, and author of the book “L.O.V.E. is the Answer”, was recently honored by the Bucks County Government. His work in the community has helped to start a series of workshops meant to improve police-community relations.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million

Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Longtime Volunteer at Danboro Nonprofit Honored with Bucks County Women’s History Month Award

A Bucks County woman has been awarded for her years of service to her community and to those local residents who need the most help. Linda McCrillis, a longtime volunteer at Roxy Therapy Dogs in Danboro, has been honored with the Bucks County Women’s History Month Award for her work in the community. The nonprofit works to comfort children through work with therapy dogs.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Construction begins next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Crown Castle NG East will begin performing traffic signal pole and ADA curb ramp construction next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to...
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy