*The following is a message from the Mahomet-Seymour Fastpitch Association. It is that time of year to start thinking about 90-degree weather and spending time outside at the ball diamond! The Mahomet-Seymour Fastpitch Association is a softball program open to only players within the Mahomet-Seymour School District with the mission to give the players the skill set to try out and play for the school district. With that being said, we are not a hard-core travel softball league. We play games, on average, twice a week within a 30-40 mile radius and NOT on weekends. We start evening outdoor practice as soon as the weather turns. Games begin the last week of April and conclude at the end of June.

MAHOMET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO