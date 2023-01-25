ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes says he’s ‘ready to go’ despite injured ankle

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3zby_0kR6g9Of00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the most anticipated question in the NFL this week and it yielded the most expected answer.

“I’m doin’ good, you know? AFC Championship Week, ready to go,” Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback, said when asked about his ankle Wednesday afternoon.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain to his right ankle in the AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wednesday, the MVP finalist walked normally into a room to address questions about the injury, and how it could impact his game ahead of the AFC Championship game .

It’s doing good, you know? I’ve got a few days of treatment, few days of rehab. Excited to get on the practice field and kinda test it out and see where I’m at, but it’s feeling good so far.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes had already completed a team walkthrough prior to speaking to the media about the injury.

“He’s had injuries before so he can bank on that past experience that he’s had. He’ll do fine. It’s just a matter of making sure he’s as safe as you can be out there on the football field,” Reid said.

Kansas City named best NFL tailgating city in the US

While the injury is what Reid described as a “day-by-day injury,” Mahomes is more focused on seeing exactly what he can do on his injured ankle.

“I haven’t got to go out and practice yet and put myself in those positions. I’ve done limited stuff in a small box of what I can do, but I’ll push it a little today and then the next day, and the next day again and see what I can do, but not reaggravate the injury obviously,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs quarterback said his ankle felt better than he expected it to Sunday evening. Mahomes also said he’s spent a lot of time receiving treatment and rehab over the past three days.

Yeah, for sure. I felt better than I thought I was going to be after the game. Moving on it during the game definitely hurt. After the game I was able to rest it and ice it up and different stuff like that. I felt in a little bit better position. Obviously the next morning felt a little bit better and I’ve continued to get better throughout the week.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Quarterback

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during a game against Jacksonville in 2019. While it was to his other side, Mahomes said it provided some perspective of what he needs to focus on with his current issue.

Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant

“It’s very similar, just a different ankle. Especially different ankles when you’re playing a quarterback position you’re playing and throwing off different stuff. The last one, it was the leg that I landed on. I had to find ways to throw where I could land and keep it in the right spot. This time I’ll have to find ways to be able to push off and be able to still make the throws the right way. Definitely similar in a sense, but different limitations that I’ll have to work through,” Mahomes said.

While Mahomes’ ankle will change how he prepares for the AFC Championship game Sunday, he knows how to play through it.

I’ve dealt with a lot of them and you kinda mentally just get yourself to focus on what needs to be focused on … and that’s what I’m gonna try to do this week.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Quarterback

While there are a lot of questions heading into Sunday, it’s the first thing the Chiefs quarterback said that is giving Kansas City fans the most hope.

“I’m ready to go.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision

The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
DALLAS, TX
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy