Pizza Hut made the world’s largest pie to honor fan favorite ‘The Big New Yorker’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pizza Hut celebrated the comeback of “The Big New Yorker” pizza by making a record-setting 14,000-square-foot pie last week, the company said.

It took about 13,600 pounds of dough and about 5,000 pounds of marinara sauce to make the pizza, according to a Pizza Hut spokesperson. The pie was topped with about 63,500 pieces of pepperoni and 8,800 pounds of cheese.

The pie set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pizza. The pie was assembled, topped, and baked in pieces at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the spokesperson said.

“The Big New Yorker” debuted on the Pizza Hut menu in the 1990s, and has been a fan favorite ever since.

“Our customers have been begging us to bring back the Big New Yorker for more than two decades, so we knew we had to do something big,” David Graves, president of Pizza Hut, said.

“The Big New Yorker” pizza will be available for a limited time starting Feb. 1. Check here to find the nearest Pizza Hut location.

