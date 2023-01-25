Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Illinois attorney general says arguments against no cash bail law flawed
(The Center Square) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a counter brief challenging a judge’s decision that ruled the pretrial release portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. In the brief, Raoul argues that abolishing cash bail does not violate the state’s constitution and arguments to...
wmay.com
Plans for graduated Illinois income tax may be revived by state senator
In the Illinois state General Assembly, a Democratic lawmaker may soon seek to revive the idea of a graduated income tax for the state. Voters previously rejected a constitutional amendment to make that change back in 2020 – despite support from Governor JB Pritzker. Now, State Senator Robert Martwick...
wmay.com
Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as new county also sues
(The Center Square) – Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
wmay.com
More sheriffs speak out against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state’s gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state’s gun...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State child welfare director keeps job; lead pipe grants distributed; Gen X exhibit opens
The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times for the improper placement of children. John Kim will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
wmay.com
College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois
College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Concerns over children and cannabis edibles; 1967 blizzard anniversary
Medical officials in Illinois are warning adults to keep marijuana edibles out of the reach of children after what they call an alarming jump in the number of accidental consumptions. The number of incidents of children 5 and younger consuming edibles from 2017-2021 in Illinois increased from 5 to 232...
wmay.com
BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges
(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois’ gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024.
wmay.com
Pritzker to make no leadership changes to embattled child welfare agency
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith will keep his job despite ongoing issues within the department. Smith has received eight contempt of court orders after DCFS failed to place youth in proper care in a timely manner....
wmay.com
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago.
wmay.com
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined
A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office this week.
wmay.com
60 stolen guns missing after 13 people arrested for string of firearm burglaries
(NEW YORK) — Federal and local law enforcement in Pennsylvania said they are struggling to locate the bulk of firearms stolen in a recent string of burglaries of licensed firearm dealers. Of the 93 guns stolen, officials have been able to locate 33 — some of which were involved...
