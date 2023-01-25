Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Pre-Valentine's Day Weekend Places to VisitLaurens TravelsOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
Crash involving big rig hauling lumber closes I-95 in Volusia for hours
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A big rig hauling lumber jackknifed Tuesday morning in Volusia County, forcing troopers to close Interstate 95 for hours, officials said. According to troopers, the crash happened around 7:13 a.m. on I-95 north near State Road 442, mile marker 248, in New Smyrna Beach. [TRENDING:...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man in critical condition after car crashes into pond in Orange County: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the car he was driving went off the road and into a retention pond in Orange County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the single-car crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m....
Lakeland Man Arrested For DUI-Manslaughter In Fatal Weekend Crash
LAKELAND, Fla. – Traffic Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man responsible for a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night, January 28, 2023, on New Tampa Highway (US 92) in Lakeland. Deputies say 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita of Lakeland has
click orlando
Pilot injured after small, home-built airplane crashes in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was hospitalized after a small, home-built airplane he was flying crashed in a wooded area in Volusia County, deputies said. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the area of 1420 Maytown Road in Oak Hill.
click orlando
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
click orlando
Fiery semitruck crash on Florida’s Turnpike shuts down traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck along Florida’s Turnpike on Tuesday evening shut down traffic along the roadway, according to FL511. FL511 announced on social media that the crash happened along the southbound lanes of the highway near Milepost 257 beyond Interstate 4. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Man injured when car crashes into pond at Alafaya Trail, SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was critically injured Monday morning when a vehicle sped through a traffic light and crashed into a retention pond in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck happened around 6:35 a.m. at Alafaya Trail and State Road 408, forcing the...
4 killed in 4 separate crashes in Polk County over the weekend
Four people were killed in four separate crashes in Polk County over the weekend.
click orlando
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
Family seeks answers after woman hit multiple times on I-4
A grieving family wants answers after a young woman’s mysterious death on a busy Central Florida interstate.
Vehicle Involved In Lakeland Mass Shooting Located, 11th Victim Identified
LAKELAND, Fla. – The vehicle involved in the mass shooting that happened on Monday has been located, according to police. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the Nissan Altima that was used in the “intentional” act was located in Lakeland but did not provide an address.
click orlando
3 face charges after breaking into Longwood auto auction, stealing cars, police say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Two men and a woman face a number of charges after multiple vehicles were stolen from an auto auction business in Longwood, police said. Daniel Howard, Vorne Matthew and Alondra Nicole Rosado were arrested Saturday. According to investigators, two cars — a Chevrolet Corvette and a...
click orlando
Haines City man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year old Haines City man died after a crash on Sunday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the crash happened in the Dundee area around 9:21 p.m. at U.S. Highway 27, north of Dundee Road. [TRENDING: Man injured when...
click orlando
$5,000 reward offered for info in fatal Altamonte Springs hit-and-run crash
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Crimeline announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Altamonte Springs back in September 2022. According to police, a man was killed on Sept. 26 after being struck by a vehicle near East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road sometime between midnight and 1:45 a.m.
Police find sedan with possible ties to Lakeland mass shooting that left 11 hurt
Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the mass shooting that left at least 10 people injured in Lakeland Monday evening.
click orlando
2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
fox35orlando.com
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before...
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
fox13news.com
PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
click orlando
US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired
DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4. The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.
Comments / 4