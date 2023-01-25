ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

click orlando

Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Fiery semitruck crash on Florida’s Turnpike shuts down traffic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck along Florida’s Turnpike on Tuesday evening shut down traffic along the roadway, according to FL511. FL511 announced on social media that the crash happened along the southbound lanes of the highway near Milepost 257 beyond Interstate 4. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Haines City man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year old Haines City man died after a crash on Sunday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the crash happened in the Dundee area around 9:21 p.m. at U.S. Highway 27, north of Dundee Road. [TRENDING: Man injured when...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired

DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4. The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.
DEBARY, FL

