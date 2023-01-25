ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

WSET

Drunk man fires shots on Old Mill Road: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed the reports of shots fired in the Old Mill Road area of Lynchburg on Wednesday night. LPD says that on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. they received several calls for shots fired. They said the reports came from the 6200...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen arrested for carjacking in Lynchburg; second robber at large

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night in connection to a carjacking in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. The department says someone called emergency services from the 800 block of Graham Street at 8:19 p.m. and reported being robbed by two people with handguns, who also stole the victim’s vehicle. The robbers then fled in the direction of Bedford Ave.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for the death of a young girl. Jonathan S. Anderson, 32, is charged with Second-Degree Murder. The investigation began the morning of January 21, 2023, when Roanoke Police were called about an injured child at a home on Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had already taken the child, a girl, to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries, according to police, who said they found Anderson and three other children inside the home.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City Jail incident being investigated by Virginia State Police

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said they have asked state police to investigate a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Virginia State Police said they were asked by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident at the Roanoke City Jail, but did not detail what exactly happened.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion incident

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred on January 23. Around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies received a call about a breaking and entering incident at a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. Officials believe the home was broken into between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., during which several firearms were stolen.
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
BUENA VISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Craig County

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had barricaded himself inside a home in Craig County was shot and killed Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police, who are handling the investigation. Wednesday, January 25, the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a home in the...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke PD make arrest in Hunt Avenue homicide investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department has reported it has arrested a man in an ongoing homicide investigation on January 25. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. When officers got to the scene, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound outside of the home. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Liberty University Police respond to motorized scooter thefts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts. According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes. Police don’t know who is responsible. “Liberty...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS said no one was hurt after crews responded to a house fire in Roanoke early Friday. Officials said around 12:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon following the investigation of a threatening phone call to E. C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Shortly after 8 a.m. January 25, 2023, Lynchburg Police began investigating when a staff member at the school reported receiving a threatening phone call. The caller said he was armed and wanted to harm the school principal, according to the school district. E. C. Glass was placed on lockdown and officers responded to the school to search the building.
LYNCHBURG, VA

