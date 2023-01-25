Read full article on original website
WSET
Drunk man fires shots on Old Mill Road: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed the reports of shots fired in the Old Mill Road area of Lynchburg on Wednesday night. LPD says that on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. they received several calls for shots fired. They said the reports came from the 6200...
WDBJ7.com
Teen arrested for carjacking in Lynchburg; second robber at large
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night in connection to a carjacking in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. The department says someone called emergency services from the 800 block of Graham Street at 8:19 p.m. and reported being robbed by two people with handguns, who also stole the victim’s vehicle. The robbers then fled in the direction of Bedford Ave.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
WSET
1 arrested, 1 at large after pair armed with guns steals car, leads cop chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On January 26 a victim called 911 around 8:15 p.m., saying that two people armed with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before driving away in it, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD arrived to the scene on Graham street to check on the...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for the death of a young girl. Jonathan S. Anderson, 32, is charged with Second-Degree Murder. The investigation began the morning of January 21, 2023, when Roanoke Police were called about an injured child at a home on Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had already taken the child, a girl, to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries, according to police, who said they found Anderson and three other children inside the home.
WSLS
Roanoke City Jail incident being investigated by Virginia State Police
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said they have asked state police to investigate a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Virginia State Police said they were asked by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident at the Roanoke City Jail, but did not detail what exactly happened.
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion incident
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred on January 23. Around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies received a call about a breaking and entering incident at a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. Officials believe the home was broken into between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., during which several firearms were stolen.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Craig County
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had barricaded himself inside a home in Craig County was shot and killed Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police, who are handling the investigation. Wednesday, January 25, the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a home in the...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke PD make arrest in Hunt Avenue homicide investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department has reported it has arrested a man in an ongoing homicide investigation on January 25. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. When officers got to the scene, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound outside of the home. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University Police respond to motorized scooter thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts. According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes. Police don’t know who is responsible. “Liberty...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
WSET
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
WSET
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
WSLS
No one hurt after house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS said no one was hurt after crews responded to a house fire in Roanoke early Friday. Officials said around 12:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from...
WSET
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
WDBJ7.com
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon following the investigation of a threatening phone call to E. C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Shortly after 8 a.m. January 25, 2023, Lynchburg Police began investigating when a staff member at the school reported receiving a threatening phone call. The caller said he was armed and wanted to harm the school principal, according to the school district. E. C. Glass was placed on lockdown and officers responded to the school to search the building.
WSLS
‘I’m just shocked’: Town of Bedford rallies behind business owner after fire
BEDFORD, Va. – What was supposed to be a normal day for Helen Walters turned into a day full of emotion and heartbreak. Walters is the owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Her business, along with Peace of Mind Civil Engineering, caught fire on Friday morning.
