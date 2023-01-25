Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Mega-publisher Dotdash Meredith cuts 7% of its workforce, citing weakened ad market
CNN — Dotdash Meredith, the publisher that houses well-known brands such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and others, will lay off 7% of its staff, the company's chief executive said Thursday. It's the latest example in a brutal wave of layoffs that have consumed...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
WRAL
BuzzFeed's CEO says AI could usher in a 'new model for digital media,' but warns against a 'dystopian' path
CNN — Over the holidays, while most media executives were perhaps looking to get a reprieve from work, Jonah Peretti was online, fully immersed in experimenting with artificial intelligence. The BuzzFeed co-founder and chief executive, who has always raced to test out the latest technologies, was familiar with AI...
WRAL
We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more
CNN — Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November. Wall Street heavyweights including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were named in the creditor list, which includes businesses, charities, individuals and other entities in a 116-page document filed late Wednesday. FTX is now at the center of a massive fraud investigation.
WRAL
BuzzFeed says it will use AI to help create content, stock jumps 150%
CNN — BuzzFeed said Thursday that it will work with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to use artificial intelligence to help create content for its audience, marking a milestone in how media companies implement the new technology into their businesses. Jonah Peretti, the company's co-founder and chief executive, told employees in...
WRAL
Goldman Sachs CEO got 30% pay cut -- but still made $25 million
CNN — Goldman Sachs had a rough year in 2022. And CEO David Solomon was punished for that. Sort of. The investment banking giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that Solomon received $25 million in annual compensation last year. While that is still a very large amount of money, it's down nearly 30% from the $35 million that Solomon raked in during 2021.
WRAL
Bed Bath & Beyond says it can no longer pay its debts
CNN — The end could be near for struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, as it warned in a regulatory filing Thursday that it received a notice of default from its lender, JPMorgan Chase. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) plunged more than 20% on the news, to about $2.56 a share.
WRAL
Consumers say they're feeling better about the economy. But they're still planning for a recession
CNN — For the second month in a row, consumers said they are feeling better about the economy. The University of Michigan's closely watched consumer sentiment index measured 64.9 for January, according to data released Friday. That's up slightly from the preliminary reading of 64.6 earlier this month and 9% higher than December's final reading.
WRAL
Do you have money tied up in FTX? Share your story
CNN — Before its collapse at the end of 2022, FTX was one of the biggest names in crypto. It boasted endorsements from celebrities like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and its name was emblazoned on the Miami Heat's home arena. Sam Bankman-Fried, its eccentric founder, graced the cover of magazines that hailed him as the Warren Buffett of crypto.
WRAL
'A war of attrition': Humans and extreme drought damaging Amazon rainforest much more than thought, study suggests
CNN — Human activity and extreme drought is causing far more damage to the Amazon rainforest than previously thought, exacerbating climate change, according to a new study. While many climate studies focus on Amazon deforestation -- where trees are completely cleared and land use changes -- this study looks at "degradation." This is when the rainforest becomes damaged and weakened, undermining its ability to store carbon and support nature and local communities.
Comments / 0