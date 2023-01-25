Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker
This past Monday night during "Raw is XXX," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker returned as his "American Badass" persona and confronted LA Knight. After "The Deadman" choked Knight in the center of the ring, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt by delivering Sister Abigail to the former Impact World Champion ahead of their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Moments later, the WWE legend whispered something in Wyatt's ear, which has been seen as a passing of the torch moment. Knight recently commented on his experience sharing the ring with The Undertaker.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Speculation On Sami Zayn Potentially Winning The Royal Rumble
In recent months, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Despite aligning with the heel group, however, the storyline has established the "Honorary Uce" as one of the most popular acts on the WWE roster. As such, there has been much speculation about Zayn potentially winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match, breaking away from the faction, and facing Reigns for the title at WWE WrestleMania 39.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Kenny Omega Missing AEW Dynamite
AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega was reportedly unable to attend this week's "AEW Dynamite" in Lexington, Kentucky, due to visa issues. According to Fightful Select, "The Best Bout Machine" wanted to be at the AEW tapings, "but has been battling visa issues" recently. While the report did not elaborate...
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
PWMania
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Britt Baker's Injury
It was revealed during yesterday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" that former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker DMD will be out indefinitely due to an injury. This forced Tony Khan and other backstage personnel to pivot the planned three-way between Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Baker to a straightforward Storms vs. Soho one-on-one. Thankfully, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" reported earlier today that Baker's injury isn't anything serious and it shouldn't keep her out of action for long.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For January 27, 2023
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
Roman Reigns’ net worth in 2023
Roman Reigns is an American-Samoan wrestler who is currently signed to the WWE. Reigns is slowly becoming one of the legends of the company, now enjoying his 11th year in professional wrestling on the biggest stage. He started off in 2012 and a few years later began his huge push to be the next big […] The post Roman Reigns’ net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Appear at WWE RAW is XXX
Some top names were missing from the legends’ segments on Monday’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tatanka opted not to participate so that he could watch his son compete in wrestling, and Mick Foley announced on Facebook that he would also be skipping the event because he had been traveling for a month and needed some time to rest and spend time with his family.
wrestlinginc.com
Rocky Romero On Which Two Impact Stars Would Thrive In NJPW
NJPW has recently been using its inter-promotional abilities to enhance its current product as they begin to exit the pandemic era and prepare to return to a world without crowd regulations. We've already seen AEW star Kenny Omega team up with long-time rival and NJPW star Kazuchika Okada earlier this...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion signs with IMPACT Wrestling; NXT Superstar injured
As first reported by PW Torch, and then confirmed by F4WOnline, former WWE and NXT Superstar Konnor has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. The 42-year-old wrestled in WWE from 2010 to 2019 as a member of the Ascension tag team. Konnor and his former tag team partner, Viktor, still hold the record for the longest reign as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, holding the belts for 364 days.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
wrestlinginc.com
Darby Allin's Next TNT Title Defense Will Be Against A Familiar Foe
Darby Allin will be defending his TNT Championship once again next week on "AEW Dynamite," as he competes against the man he defeated to win the gold, Samoa Joe. The current Ring Of Honor Television Champion is going to be out for revenge as he looks to reclaim the TNT title. To add to the stakes, the two will be competing in a no holds barred match.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Reveals New Royal Rumble Entrant
WWE shared a video of The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio training in the ring for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Ripley confirmed that her "Dom-Dom" will be one of the entrants in the men's Rumble match. In the video, Dominik talked about his dad, Rey Mysterio, not teaching...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Matt Riddle's Rehab Status
It was recently reported that Matt Riddle had failed a second drug test and would take time off to complete a six-week stint in rehab. As it happens, those six weeks are up, and "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has that not only is the "Original Bro" out of rehab, but he also received his blackbelt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu this past week while training under fellow martial artist Daniel Gracie.
Comments / 0