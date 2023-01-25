ANDERSON, Ind. (WXIN) – An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California. Sunday night, Miranda Huckeby, her son Merrick, and her husband made a pit stop in New Mexico. The two adults got out alongside to check under the hood of their truck. Within seconds, their dog Sky took off.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO