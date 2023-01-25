ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WIVB

Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WIVB

AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A Colorado Senate committee on Thursday...
COLORADO STATE
WIVB

Florida man wins $1M lottery prize after he says someone cut in front of him in line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing a scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” 43-year-old Delray Beach resident Stephen Munoz Espinoza told the Florida Lottery. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL

