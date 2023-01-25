ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
ATV crash sends Longview man to hospital

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A Washington man is in the hospital after an ATV accident in Longview on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Officials responded to the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road around 11:15 a.m. where first responders soon learned the man was unreachable by vehicle because of the terrain. Firefighters reached the man on foot while Cowlitz Fire District 5 responded with their side-by-side ATV and coordinated a safe landing zone for a rescue helicopter.
LONGVIEW, WA
Crash partially blocks Hwy 30 east of Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. — A crash has Highway 30 partially blocked just east of Astoria on Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. ODOT reported the crash at about 1:45 p.m. near milepost 94, which is west of Astoria. There were no initial reports of how many vehicles were...
ASTORIA, OR
Pedestrian injured in Northeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing 132nd. They were taken to the hospital, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
PORTLAND, OR
Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
PORTLAND, OR
Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area

KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
KALAMA, WA

