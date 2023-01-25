Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
Crash closes Highway 30 just west of Astoria
OR Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 94, just west of Astoria, due to a crash. Please use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here
kptv.com
ATV crash sends Longview man to hospital
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A Washington man is in the hospital after an ATV accident in Longview on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Officials responded to the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road around 11:15 a.m. where first responders soon learned the man was unreachable by vehicle because of the terrain. Firefighters reached the man on foot while Cowlitz Fire District 5 responded with their side-by-side ATV and coordinated a safe landing zone for a rescue helicopter.
Suspected impaired driver, passengers injured after crashing into creek
Four people, including the driver who is accused of driving while impaired, crashed down an embankment and into Boulder Creek Thursday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
KATU.com
Crash partially blocks Hwy 30 east of Astoria
ASTORIA, Ore. — A crash has Highway 30 partially blocked just east of Astoria on Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. ODOT reported the crash at about 1:45 p.m. near milepost 94, which is west of Astoria. There were no initial reports of how many vehicles were...
KATU.com
Driver crashes car with 4 people into Boulder Creek, police rescue 2 trapped inside
CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — A possibly-intoxicated driver crashed his car into Boulder Creek Wednesday night, prompting a rescue of the people stranded inside the vehicle, said Clark County Sheriff's Office police. On January 25, shortly before midnight, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and other rescue agencies arrived at the scene...
KATU.com
Pedestrian injured in Northeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing 132nd. They were taken to the hospital, but...
KATU.com
Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland. Just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 6800 block of SE 92nd Avenue. Officials say an adult male was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
KATU.com
Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
KATU.com
Clark County investigating Friday night homicide at Sunnyside Motel
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies from Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide at a Southwest Washington motel. Just after 9 p.m., Friday, a caller to 911 reported a disturbance in a room at the Sunnyside Motel. Deputies responded and found two males in the room who...
KATU.com
Man killed in car in early-morning N Portland shooting, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on N. Curtis Avenue, said police. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2:26 a.m. at the 6900 block of N. Curtis Ave. Police confirmed to KATU that one man had...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
One found dead inside vehicle after North Portland shooting
One person was found dead inside a vehicle after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Portland's Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning, Portland Police confirmed to KOIN 6.
KATU.com
Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area
KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
Police arrest 36-year-old driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in SE Portland in December
Police arrested 36-year-old Jeffery Schindler in the crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland in December, police said. The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Heil, 31.
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested 11 years after Portland man's murder: 'A long time coming'
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a decade after a man was shot and killed in northeast Portland neighborhood, a suspect has been arrested for his murder. Leonard “LJ” Irving was fatally shot at about 12:40 a.m. on June 26, 2011 at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Thompson Street.
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
KATU.com
Downtown Portland foot traffic still 60% of pre-pandemic levels, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland has only 60% of the foot traffic seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report from the Portland Business Alliance found, as the Rose City trails other cities in the recovery process. Despite that fact, Portland did see a more than 25% growth in...
