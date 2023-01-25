ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This Weeklong Expedition Takes You Around Costa Rica and Panama on a 208-Foot Superyacht

While EYOS Expeditions is best known for its exhilarating polar voyages, one of its luxury superyachts is headed for a warm-weather adventure in Central America later this year.   SuRi, the travel company’s 208-foot expedition vessel, will be heading to the remote waters of Costa Rica in July and August for a nature-themed private charter. The new seven-night itinerary includes stops in Corcovado National Park and Isla Coiba in Panama—one of the largest marine parks in the world. With dense jungles, volcanoes, gushing waterfalls and various wildlife species, there’s certainly no shortage of natural beauty to explore during the adventure.  Your home for the week,...
TravelPulse

2023 Travel Guide to the Caribbean

The Caribbean continues to be a coveted region among travelers from all over the globe as it boasts an ideal year-round climate which perfectly complements its world-class beaches and crystal clear waters as well as its award-winning hotels and resorts, friendly locals and rich history and culture. For many, a true getaway entails escaping to an island surrounded by nothing but the sea and the Caribbean provides plentiful opportunities to do just that while making lasting memories. What's more, Americans can explore this part of the world via a slew of convenient direct flights and without jumping multiple time zones or breaking the bank on accommodations and excursions.
travelawaits.com

3 Recently Renovated All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect For Your Next Mexico Vacation

During those dreary days of pandemic lockdown, savvy resorts in Cancun and neighboring Isla Cozumel seized the opportunity to revamp, expand, and elevate their guest experiences. I checked out three amazing resorts at the invitation of La Colección Resorts, a Mexico-based hospitality group known for upscale properties throughout Mexico and...
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts

Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Beyond the Beaches: A Guide to Turks and Caicos

Before leaving for Turks and Caicos, I knew the islands had a reputation for being a playground for superstars and celebrities, like Alicia Keys, Drake, Beyonce and Jay-Z. My own stay started at Seven Stars Resort and Spa, on a picture-perfect stretch of beachfront on Grace Bay in Providenciales. Although it’s not the largest island in Turks and Caicos, Providenciales is the most developed and where most travelers stay. My suite overlooked the ocean, and as I sat on my balcony enjoying the warm breeze, it was easy to see why A-listers have flocked to the island. Though the location and amenities were outstanding, the highlight of the resort, for me, was the top-notch customer service. By the second day, the entire staff knew my name and my favorite drink order: an almond milk latte in the morning, a piña colada after 11 a.m.
malta

Beaches of Cuba

Cuba is a Caribbean island country known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and warm tropical climate. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation spot or an adventure-filled destination, Cuba's beaches have something to offer for everyone.
Apartment Therapy

A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali

Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
thenewscrypto.com

El Salvador Proves its Supremacy by Paid Off $800 Million Debt

El Salvador has paid back a bond worth $800 million in debt. On January 12, the country introduced a regulatory framework for all cryptocurrencies. Despite the skepticism expressed by significant national and international media outlets that the “El Salvador government was in default,” President Nayib Bukele stated on his Twitter account that ‘the country fully paid the bond maturing in 2023, worth $800 million plus interest’.
cruisefever.net

Two Brothers Will Co-Captain Celebrity’s New Cruise Ship

Celebrity Cruises has announced that two brothers will serve as co-captains of Celebrity Ascent, their next new cruise ship that will debut later this year. Greek brothers Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis have been named co-captains of Celebrity Ascent, the cruise line’s fourth ship in its industry-transforming Edge class. Celebrity...
