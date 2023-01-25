Read full article on original website
This Weeklong Expedition Takes You Around Costa Rica and Panama on a 208-Foot Superyacht
While EYOS Expeditions is best known for its exhilarating polar voyages, one of its luxury superyachts is headed for a warm-weather adventure in Central America later this year. SuRi, the travel company’s 208-foot expedition vessel, will be heading to the remote waters of Costa Rica in July and August for a nature-themed private charter. The new seven-night itinerary includes stops in Corcovado National Park and Isla Coiba in Panama—one of the largest marine parks in the world. With dense jungles, volcanoes, gushing waterfalls and various wildlife species, there’s certainly no shortage of natural beauty to explore during the adventure. Your home for the week,...
2023 Travel Guide to the Caribbean
The Caribbean continues to be a coveted region among travelers from all over the globe as it boasts an ideal year-round climate which perfectly complements its world-class beaches and crystal clear waters as well as its award-winning hotels and resorts, friendly locals and rich history and culture. For many, a true getaway entails escaping to an island surrounded by nothing but the sea and the Caribbean provides plentiful opportunities to do just that while making lasting memories. What's more, Americans can explore this part of the world via a slew of convenient direct flights and without jumping multiple time zones or breaking the bank on accommodations and excursions.
United Airlines Polaris Meal Service: The Sad State Of Affairs
United Airlines has opened a new test kitchen near its Chicago headquarters and is rumored to be rolling out catering improvements this spring. Based upon the sad state of dining affairs in United Polaris Business Class, this cannot come fast enough. Current State Of Meal Service In United Polaris Business...
I got a free first-class upgrade on my flight from New York to London. The luxurious perks were absurd.
My free upgrade to first class got me into the exclusive Chelsea Lounge at JFK Airport, complimentary breakfast, and a pre-flight hot towel.
The Top 10 Places in the World to Visit in 2023, According to Airbnb
Airbnb dropped the top 10 places to visit in 2023, and Australia and Brazil claimed six spots. Here are the can’t-miss activities from skiing to snorkeling, food, art and culture. What are you waiting for? Pack those bags.
3 Recently Renovated All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect For Your Next Mexico Vacation
During those dreary days of pandemic lockdown, savvy resorts in Cancun and neighboring Isla Cozumel seized the opportunity to revamp, expand, and elevate their guest experiences. I checked out three amazing resorts at the invitation of La Colección Resorts, a Mexico-based hospitality group known for upscale properties throughout Mexico and...
I spent a month traveling across Southeast Asia last year. Here are my top 7 tips for anyone booking rentals, from Airbnbs to 5-star hotels.
I spent more than 30 nights staying in rentals last year across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Korea.
Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts
Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
Beyoncé, a $100k-a-night suite and a red carpet of influencers: Dubai basks in its booming economy
A concert, which took place over the weekend, was the grand finale event of Atlantis The Royal's "grand reveal," whose 1,500 guests included model Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay-Z and a host of other influencers, socialites and royals. Rooms at the ultra-luxury hotel go for an average rate of $1,000 per...
I moved to New York from the UK to marry my partner using a K-1 visa. The process was so difficult that we had to sue the government.
Dan Gooding met his now-husband in Spain. They decided to marry to be together. The immigration process stalled their plans for over 18 months.
Beyond the Beaches: A Guide to Turks and Caicos
Before leaving for Turks and Caicos, I knew the islands had a reputation for being a playground for superstars and celebrities, like Alicia Keys, Drake, Beyonce and Jay-Z. My own stay started at Seven Stars Resort and Spa, on a picture-perfect stretch of beachfront on Grace Bay in Providenciales. Although it’s not the largest island in Turks and Caicos, Providenciales is the most developed and where most travelers stay. My suite overlooked the ocean, and as I sat on my balcony enjoying the warm breeze, it was easy to see why A-listers have flocked to the island. Though the location and amenities were outstanding, the highlight of the resort, for me, was the top-notch customer service. By the second day, the entire staff knew my name and my favorite drink order: an almond milk latte in the morning, a piña colada after 11 a.m.
Beaches of Cuba
Cuba is a Caribbean island country known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and warm tropical climate. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation spot or an adventure-filled destination, Cuba's beaches have something to offer for everyone.
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
El Salvador Proves its Supremacy by Paid Off $800 Million Debt
El Salvador has paid back a bond worth $800 million in debt. On January 12, the country introduced a regulatory framework for all cryptocurrencies. Despite the skepticism expressed by significant national and international media outlets that the “El Salvador government was in default,” President Nayib Bukele stated on his Twitter account that ‘the country fully paid the bond maturing in 2023, worth $800 million plus interest’.
Mom Recounts Her Story of Being Robbed on Vacation in Cancun
It might be wise to avoid Mexico for the time being.
Newly-Renovated Rooms at Disney's 'Grand Floridian' Have People Impressed
They're absolutely beautiful!
Two Brothers Will Co-Captain Celebrity’s New Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises has announced that two brothers will serve as co-captains of Celebrity Ascent, their next new cruise ship that will debut later this year. Greek brothers Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis have been named co-captains of Celebrity Ascent, the cruise line’s fourth ship in its industry-transforming Edge class. Celebrity...
I stayed in 5-star luxury hotels around the world for the first time and 10 things surprised me, from welcome gifts to pillow menus
Insider's reporter stayed in 5-star luxury hotels in the US, Canada, and Italy and was pampered with gifts, designer toiletries, and scented pillows.
Croatia's secret beaches and little Venices
The Istria peninsula and the Kvarner Gulf are Croatia at its best. From Belle Epoque seaside resorts to Venetian-style waterfront villages, here's what to see.
