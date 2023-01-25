North Dakota state representative Koppelman pushing bill to ban "un-American" ranked choice and approval voting

Read full article on original website
North Dakota Farmers Union opposed to House Bill 1371
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is a leader in agriculture and energy in our nation. Our state is known for its family farms, and the idea of going corporate always leads to heated debates. Now, House Bill 1371 addresses this topic. In simple terms, the bill would slowly allow farms to be set up […]
redlakenationnews.com
North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill
BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
North Dakota legislators consider around 10 new weapons laws
North Dakota's law allows permitless carry for residents 18 and older and concealed carry only.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
wdayradionow.com
Famers union opposes bill that allows corporate ownership of livestock operations in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is opposing a bill which would allow corporations to own and run livestock operations in the state. “Family farmers and ranchers are the future of North Dakota’s livestock sector. NDFU will continue to collaborate with legislators and other partners to help family farmers and ranchers access new opportunities,” said union President Mark Watne.
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
KIMT
"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.
A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
KNOX News Radio
Testifiers oppose bill to bar NDUS from banning legal concealed firearms on campus
A North Dakota House committee took testimony today (Thu) on a bill that would prohibit the State Board of Higher Education from on-campus bans of concealed firearms owned by anyone allowed to carry them. But other than the bill’s sponsor, Bismarck Republican Rep. Matt Heilman, no one spoke in favor...
State legislators are presenting a resolution to save the wild horses at TRNP
UPDATE – JAN. 27, 12:10 P.M. The resolution has been introduced and can be found right here. ORIGINAL STORY – JAN. 26, 5:52 P.M. MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — We elect our state legislators to represent the people, and to many North Dakotans, the future of the wild horses in Teddy Roosevelt National Park is an […]
hot967.fm
Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers
(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Walz proposes $3.3 billion plan to address infrastructure
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is announcing a 3.3-billion dollar plan to maintain and update aging infrastructure. In a proposed bonding package unveiled Thursday, Walz wants to spend almost 900-million dollars from the general fund and 1.5-billion dollars from a bonding bill. The plan includes 650-million dollars...
House Bill 1287 would build a Whitestone Hill memorial in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, state historians and Native Americans were asking North Dakota lawmakers for money to pay tribute to an ugly incident from the state’s past. House Bill 1287 would give $250,000 to build a monument at Whitestone Hill, which is near Kulm in Dickey County. The Battle of Whitestone Hill happened […]
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
kfgo.com
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
Times-Online
Adjutant General Statement on Loss of N.D. National Guard Airman
FARGO, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued this statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lt. Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
kfgo.com
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Doug Burgum is threatening to sue the state of Minnesota over its 2040 clean energy bill. Burgum sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several other top state leaders including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
lakesarearadio.net
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
