FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this springJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
USF Blood Drive on 1/24Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
porterpress.org
Emergency Plane Landing On I-355
A small plane made a safe, emergency landing on hectic I-355 in Bolingbrook on Tuesday the 10th. At about 2pm on that Tuesday, a Bolingbrook fire unit was sent to I-355 close to Boughton Road for a plane on the highway, according to Bolingbrook Chief Chris Brophy. The crew arrived...
nrgmediadixon.com
The City of Oregon Will Not Take No for an Answer and Will Try to Change IDOT’s Mind
A month or two ago a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 64 in Oregon resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery. The business sits on the corner of the intersection. At the time, city officials said they dodged a...
WSPY NEWS
Snow expected Saturday in WSPY listening area
Snow is expected Saturday in the WSPY listening area. A winter weather advisory starts at nine for DeKalb, Kane, and DuPage counties and expires at three Sunday morning. The snow is expected to start during the day and pick up during the afternoon and evening. Three to six inches of...
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect for some area counties | LIVE radar
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for some Chicago area counties.
Rochelle News-Leader
Owner of Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC reacts to firearm legislation
ROCHELLE — Matt Gerard estimates that 10 percent of his sales since opening Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC in May 2022 came from guns and items that will now be illegal under new state gun legislation that bans the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. If...
WSPY NEWS
Bald Eagles soar in Fox River Valley
Perched on the high,bare tree branches of winter among shores and riverbanks, their large bodies give them away. Of all birds, Native Americans recognize them as the Great Spirit, symbolizing highest, bravest, strongest and holiest. Freedom to our own lives today. This winter, bald eagles are easily being observed along...
starvedrock.media
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
northernstar.info
DeKalb plans to reduce traffic in Annie Glidden North
DeKALB – The new Community Development Block Grant annual action plan outlines how over $800,000 will be invested into DeKalb to improve infrastructure and invest in social service agencies. The City of DeKalb released the first draft of their 2023 annual action plan. The draft describes how its annual...
walls102.com
Hazmat team investigates Fox River spill
OTTAWA – An unknown substance discovered floating on the Fox River in Ottawa coming from a storm drain brought a Hazmat Team in for mitigation. On Wednesday afternoon the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the end of East Jefferson Street where a substance that had an odor similar to diesel appeared to be draining into the river. The MABAS 25 Hazmat Team installed a containment boom to control the spill. According to Fire Chief Brian Bressner, the boom will be in place for some time. The source of the liquid is being investigated.
wglt.org
How the rhetoric around gas stoves got so heated — and what it does (and doesn't) mean for Illinois
A recent study that tied the use of gas stoves in homes to rates of childhood asthma — especially in Illinois — inadvertently brought gas stoves to the forefront of the culture wars, adding a new layer to ongoing public discourse on climate change, business interests, and public and environmental health concerns.
Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
Study reveals 3 Chicago-area oil refineries are among the worst polluters in the country
Chicago Tribune reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to discuss a study done by the Environmental Integrity Project, which revealed BP Whiting in Indiana, ExxonMobil Joliet and Citgo in Lemont are dumping toxic chemicals into Lake Michigan and other waterways. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
WSPY NEWS
Unemployment up in December 2022 in Kendall County compared to 2021
The unemployment rate in Kendall County was up in December of 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The 2022 rate was 3.6 percent, up from 3 percent in 2021. The change is much smaller for the region, consisting of Cook,...
wjol.com
Glasgow Joins Reed-Custer District 255 in Donating $10,000 to Braidwood for Flock Safety Cameras in Countywide Safety Initiative
(from left): Superintendent Mitchell, State’s Attorney Glasgow, and Police Chief Lyons at Flock camera check presentation. Courtesy, Will County State's Attorney. Total Contributions to Glasgow’s Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $100,000. State’s Attorney James Glasgow and Reed-Custer School District 255 Superintendent Mark Mitchell each presented $5,000 contributions to Braidwood...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. First, the governor stopped off at Forest City Church, at 1280 S. Alpine Road, to announce a $1.5 million project to resurface South Alpine Road this spring. “I’m proud to announce […]
Algonquin man charged with leaving scene of I-90 crash
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A man was arrested for causing a three-car crash on Interstate 90 and leaving the scene Monday afternoon in Chicago's northwest suburbs. Adiel Jaime, 55, was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-90 near milepost 66 around 4:14 p.m. when he made an improper lane change causing a white Ford to crash into a blue Chevrolet, according to Illinois State Police.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down
When constructing a fence, it’s important to follow directions. The Winnetka Park District recently skipped a step — or three. The district halted work on fencing for two sides of Centennial dog beach after receiving on Jan. 20 a stop work order from the Village of Winnetka, one of three entities that must approve fence […] The post Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down appeared first on The Record.
