ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
porterpress.org

Emergency Plane Landing On I-355

A small plane made a safe, emergency landing on hectic I-355 in Bolingbrook on Tuesday the 10th. At about 2pm on that Tuesday, a Bolingbrook fire unit was sent to I-355 close to Boughton Road for a plane on the highway, according to Bolingbrook Chief Chris Brophy. The crew arrived...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Snow expected Saturday in WSPY listening area

Snow is expected Saturday in the WSPY listening area. A winter weather advisory starts at nine for DeKalb, Kane, and DuPage counties and expires at three Sunday morning. The snow is expected to start during the day and pick up during the afternoon and evening. Three to six inches of...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Bald Eagles soar in Fox River Valley

Perched on the high,bare tree branches of winter among shores and riverbanks, their large bodies give them away. Of all birds, Native Americans recognize them as the Great Spirit, symbolizing highest, bravest, strongest and holiest. Freedom to our own lives today. This winter, bald eagles are easily being observed along...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley

Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
STREATOR, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb plans to reduce traffic in Annie Glidden North

DeKALB – The new Community Development Block Grant annual action plan outlines how over $800,000 will be invested into DeKalb to improve infrastructure and invest in social service agencies. The City of DeKalb released the first draft of their 2023 annual action plan. The draft describes how its annual...
DEKALB, IL
walls102.com

Hazmat team investigates Fox River spill

OTTAWA – An unknown substance discovered floating on the Fox River in Ottawa coming from a storm drain brought a Hazmat Team in for mitigation. On Wednesday afternoon the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the end of East Jefferson Street where a substance that had an odor similar to diesel appeared to be draining into the river. The MABAS 25 Hazmat Team installed a containment boom to control the spill. According to Fire Chief Brian Bressner, the boom will be in place for some time. The source of the liquid is being investigated.
OTTAWA, IL
CBS Chicago

Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
WGN Radio

Study reveals 3 Chicago-area oil refineries are among the worst polluters in the country

Chicago Tribune reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to discuss a study done by the Environmental Integrity Project, which revealed BP Whiting in Indiana, ExxonMobil Joliet and Citgo in Lemont are dumping toxic chemicals into Lake Michigan and other waterways. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Glasgow Joins Reed-Custer District 255 in Donating $10,000 to Braidwood for Flock Safety Cameras in Countywide Safety Initiative

(from left): Superintendent Mitchell, State’s Attorney Glasgow, and Police Chief Lyons at Flock camera check presentation. Courtesy, Will County State's Attorney. Total Contributions to Glasgow’s Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $100,000. State’s Attorney James Glasgow and Reed-Custer School District 255 Superintendent Mark Mitchell each presented $5,000 contributions to Braidwood...
WILL COUNTY, IL
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Algonquin man charged with leaving scene of I-90 crash

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A man was arrested for causing a three-car crash on Interstate 90 and leaving the scene Monday afternoon in Chicago's northwest suburbs. Adiel Jaime, 55, was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-90 near milepost 66 around 4:14 p.m. when he made an improper lane change causing a white Ford to crash into a blue Chevrolet, according to Illinois State Police.
ALGONQUIN, IL
The Record North Shore

Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down

When constructing a fence, it’s important to follow directions. The Winnetka Park District recently skipped a step — or three. The district halted work on fencing for two sides of Centennial dog beach after receiving on Jan. 20 a stop work order from the Village of Winnetka, one of three entities that must approve fence […] The post Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy