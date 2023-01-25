OTTAWA – An unknown substance discovered floating on the Fox River in Ottawa coming from a storm drain brought a Hazmat Team in for mitigation. On Wednesday afternoon the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the end of East Jefferson Street where a substance that had an odor similar to diesel appeared to be draining into the river. The MABAS 25 Hazmat Team installed a containment boom to control the spill. According to Fire Chief Brian Bressner, the boom will be in place for some time. The source of the liquid is being investigated.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO