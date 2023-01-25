Read full article on original website
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
Backstage Speculation On Sami Zayn Potentially Winning The Royal Rumble
In recent months, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Despite aligning with the heel group, however, the storyline has established the "Honorary Uce" as one of the most popular acts on the WWE roster. As such, there has been much speculation about Zayn potentially winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match, breaking away from the faction, and facing Reigns for the title at WWE WrestleMania 39.
Backstage News On Kenny Omega Missing AEW Dynamite
AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega was reportedly unable to attend this week's "AEW Dynamite" in Lexington, Kentucky, due to visa issues. According to Fightful Select, "The Best Bout Machine" wanted to be at the AEW tapings, "but has been battling visa issues" recently. While the report did not elaborate...
WWE Star Comments On Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker
This past Monday night during "Raw is XXX," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker returned as his "American Badass" persona and confronted LA Knight. After "The Deadman" choked Knight in the center of the ring, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt by delivering Sister Abigail to the former Impact World Champion ahead of their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Moments later, the WWE legend whispered something in Wyatt's ear, which has been seen as a passing of the torch moment. Knight recently commented on his experience sharing the ring with The Undertaker.
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
Behind-The-Scenes News On Britt Baker's Injury
It was revealed during yesterday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" that former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker DMD will be out indefinitely due to an injury. This forced Tony Khan and other backstage personnel to pivot the planned three-way between Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Baker to a straightforward Storms vs. Soho one-on-one. Thankfully, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" reported earlier today that Baker's injury isn't anything serious and it shouldn't keep her out of action for long.
Rhea Ripley Reveals New Royal Rumble Entrant
WWE shared a video of The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio training in the ring for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Ripley confirmed that her "Dom-Dom" will be one of the entrants in the men's Rumble match. In the video, Dominik talked about his dad, Rey Mysterio, not teaching...
Darby Allin's Next TNT Title Defense Will Be Against A Familiar Foe
Darby Allin will be defending his TNT Championship once again next week on "AEW Dynamite," as he competes against the man he defeated to win the gold, Samoa Joe. The current Ring Of Honor Television Champion is going to be out for revenge as he looks to reclaim the TNT title. To add to the stakes, the two will be competing in a no holds barred match.
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
Rocky Romero On Which Two Impact Stars Would Thrive In NJPW
NJPW has recently been using its inter-promotional abilities to enhance its current product as they begin to exit the pandemic era and prepare to return to a world without crowd regulations. We've already seen AEW star Kenny Omega team up with long-time rival and NJPW star Kazuchika Okada earlier this...
MLW Reportedly Sent A Cease And Desist Letter To WWE Regarding Raw XXX Show
About one year ago, Major League Wrestling filed a lawsuit against WWE alleging that the company pressured executives at the Vice TV network to end negotiations to air MLW's programming. For a while, it seemed as though the status of whether or not the lawsuit would proceed was up in the air, but a judge recently ruled that the suit would proceed in the months to come.
Former WWE NXT Star Will Be Next To Face Bryan Danielson
An old-school slugfest is potentially on the cards for next week's "AEW Dynamite" as Timothy Thatcher goes on-on-one against Bryan Danielson. Thatcher, currently a member of the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster, was handpicked by MJF as Danielson's next opponent on the 1/26 "Dynamite" where "The American Dragon" put away Brian Cage in a singles bout. On the road to his Iron Man Match against MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view, Danielson must defeat opponents handpicked by MJF every week until February 8, in order to receive a shot for the AEW World Championship. Thus far, Danielson has defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido and Cage on his road to Revolution.
Bray Wyatt Says Uncle Howdy Is Realer Than People Realize
The mystery surrounding the Uncle Howdy character continues to intrigue WWE fans. The ominous figure has been making sporadic appearances – unsettling Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in the process – since debuting in October 2022. Although we have yet to learn the motive behind Howdy's actions, Wyatt has now provided further details about the persona in a recent rare interview.
Backstage Update On Matt Riddle's Rehab Status
It was recently reported that Matt Riddle had failed a second drug test and would take time off to complete a six-week stint in rehab. As it happens, those six weeks are up, and "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has that not only is the "Original Bro" out of rehab, but he also received his blackbelt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu this past week while training under fellow martial artist Daniel Gracie.
Backstage Update On Mark Briscoe's AEW Status
There's been an update on Mark Briscoe's status in regards to AEW programming. The January 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" closed with a special tribute match between Briscoe and Jay Lethal. The match paid tribute to Jay Briscoe, who passed away following a car accident in Delaware on January 17. The match was held on what would have been Briscoe's 39th birthday.
AEW Star Claims Elias-Ezekiel WWE Angle Was His Idea First
By late 2020, several reports had confirmed that Ethan Page was leaving Impact Wrestling for AEW. Subsequently, a storyline began on Impact where Page began to blame his tag partner Josh Alexander for The North's losing streak, which hinted at a feud between the Canadians. However, Page was written off Impact programming in the most bizarre possible way, with his alter-ego, The Karate Man, "killing" him off in a cinematic match at Hard to Kill on January 16, 2021.
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
Raquel Rodriguez Discusses Why She's Nervous About Her First Royal Rumble
This Saturday, WWE presents one of its biggest shows of the year, the Royal Rumble. The two titular 30-person matches open the door for countless surprises to take place, whether it be shocking entrants, eliminations, or winners. One of the competitors in this year's Women's Rumble is Raquel Rodriguez, who admitted on the newest installment of "The Bump" that she's feeling waves of emotions heading into Saturday.
Roxanne Perez Is Inspired By This Former WWE Star
Over the course of nine months, "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez leveled up to the master of the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Shortly after, she claimed the title of WWE "NXT" Women's Champion. With her victory, Perez fulfilled a lifelong prophecy — one she had seen accomplished nearly a decade before in the same hallowed halls of "NXT."
