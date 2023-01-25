Read full article on original website
Fairfax Police looking for owner of dog found shot, chained to fence
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the owner of a dog who was found chained to a fence and shot in a neighborhood off Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area.
Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood
Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
NBC Washington
Man Charged in Attack on Jewish Man at Montgomery County Giant
A D.C. man has been arrested and charged in an attack on a Jewish man inside a Giant grocery store in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police say the man could face hate crime charges. The victim told police he was shopping inside the store on Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg...
NBC Washington
Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast
D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said. Officers said they believed...
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
Inside Nova
Teacher's assistant at Dumfries-area preschool charged with assaulting 5-year-old boy
A teacher's assistant at Washington-Reid Preschool Center near Dumfries faces an assault charge after police allege she stepped on a 5-year-old boy's leg. The incident happened Tuesday in the gym after Sharon Lee Bryan, a Prince William County schools employee, placed the student on a chair, police said. "When the...
Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
Home Invaders Posing As Police Walk Out Of Montgomery County Home Empty Handed
Armed home invaders who broke into a Montgomery County home and posed as police came up empty after giving a Germantown family quite a scare in the middle of the night. The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert advising that earlier this week, three men broke into a home in the 21100 block of Archstone Way, shouting “Montgomery County Police, get on the ground!”
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
WUSA
Arson investigation underway in Compton Village after multiple cars set on fire
CENTREVILLE, Va. — At least four cars have been set on fire, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in the last week. On Jan. 20, at around 3 a.m., they responded to the intersection of Flomation Court and Compton Village Court. There they found two cars on fire. They told WUSA9 they believe the cars were intentionally set on fire.
Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police
Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fredericksburg.today
“Z” vandal in Stafford arrested
Recently, many Stafford residents have noticed spray painted Z’s around North Stafford. We are happy to report the vandalizer has been identified and arrested. On January 22nd at approximately 5:31 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of a vandalism. The victim had their garage door spray painted with the letter Z. This would be the first incident of graffiti in Stafford. Throughout the week, multiple Z’s would be located on homes, street signs, businesses, and even the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office) sign.
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murders of Sister, 6, and Cousins, 6 and 9, in Maryland
A man was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of his 6-year-old sister and 6- and 9-year-old cousins in Prince George's County, Maryland, in 2017. Antonio Shareek Williams was left by his mother at a Clinton home to watch his sister, Nadiara Janae Withers, and...
dcnewsnow.com
Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of burglarizing a shooting range business in Ashburn. Ten guns were stolen in the burglary. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office) Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun …. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of...
Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools
MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
Brother Convicted Of Murdering Sister, 6, Young Cousins In Clinton: Report
A Maryland man has been convicted on multiple counts of murder for stabbing his young sisters and cousins to death in Prince George’s County, according to an NBC Washington report. In August 2017, Antonio Shark Williams, then 25, was tasked by his mother with watching his 6-year-old sister, Nadira...
Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School. On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
