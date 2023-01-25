Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 reopens in Detroit after semi truck crashes into median wall, spills fuel
DETROIT – Part of I-94 closed in Detroit Wednesday after a semi truck crashed into the median wall, spilling fuel and debris. Both directions of I-94 closed on Detroit’s east side after a semi truck crashed at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The freeway has since reopened as of 3 p.m.
Snow accumulation, power outages throughout southeast Michigan: What we know
The majority of southeast Michigan is covered in snow but the storm should be winding down over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of metro Detroit are still under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday — with the potential for snow to continue to accumulate...
Backup camera issue leads to recall of nearly 383,000 Ford SUVs
DETROIT -- An estimated 383,000 Ford SUVs are being recalled due a problem with the vehicle’s touch screens that may not show a camera image when backing up. According to the Associated Press, the recall impacts certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, along with certain models of the 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs.
Clubhouse fire at Washtenaw County golf course causes $1M worth of damage, investigators say
Fire and DTE Energy investigators are continuing efforts to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a golf course clubhouse to the tune of $1 million in Washtenaw County.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
Traffic signal, turn lanes coming to North Territorial Road in western Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An intersection northeast of Dexter on North Territorial Road will look very different by the end of the year. The junction of North Territorial and Webster Church roads, in northern Washtenaw County, is set for a $1.4-million safety improvement project during the upcoming construction season, Washtenaw County Road Commission officials said.
Retired GM worker dies while shoveling snow from his driveway
"We only get one life and time is precious," said Roy Steed, whose father was found dead in the driveway of his home in Inkster Thursday morning.
Fire destroys Washtenaw County golf clubhouse causing more than $1M in damage
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A quickly-spreading fire destroyed a Washtenaw County golf course clubhouse Wednesday night. Fire crews were called at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 25, to the Hickory Creek Golf Course, 3625 Napier Road, for a reported structure fire, according to the Superior Township Fire Department. Crews arrived to...
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
fox2detroit.com
Missing: DPD looking for Marie Washington, gone from home since Jan. 24
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 24. Marie Washington was last seen by her father when he dropped her off at school. When he came to pick her up after school, she had already left.
