Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Related
jhvonline.com
New Doreen and Basil Joffe Endowment Fund benefits Houston Jewish Film Festival
The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston has received an endowment for the Houston Jewish Film Festival. The Doreen and Basil Joffe Endowment for the Houston Jewish Film Festival will enable the Festival to add enhancements to film screenings, including additional programming and social events. “Our community is so...
jhvonline.com
Calligrapher to be Yom Limmud artist, scholar in residence at Shma Koleinu
The Jewish community is invited to “The Art of Hebrew” with Robert (Robbie) Saslow, calligrapher and designer. Los Angeles-based Saslow will be the Yom Limmud artist and scholar in residence at Congregation Shma Koleinu, in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston’s Yom Limmud, Feb. 17-18. Saslow has been teaching art for more than 20 years at Los Angeles-area religious schools and numerous summer camps, including Camp Swig, the Western Reform Jewish camp responsible for developing a generation of Jewish leaders, musicians, artists and educators.
jhvonline.com
ADL honors Ellen Cohen with Milton S. Popkin Award
Houston leader and community activist Ellen Cohen received the ADL Southwest Region’s Milton S. Popkin Award at ADL’s January board meeting on Jan. 18. The honor was in recognition of her many years of public service, nonprofit work and dedication to making the world a better place. Recipients...
There’s a world to discover at this ‘gem’ in downtown Houston
Discovery Green's 12-acre oasis is packed with fun for all ages.
jhvonline.com
Renowned cookbook author attends HJCF annual event
The Houston Jewish Community Foundation welcomed Joan Nathan to a Thank you event and Legacy Celebration Jan. 18. Nathan is a prolific cookbook author, contributor to The New York Times and television personality. She spoke on the traditions and history of Jewish food and its impact on our legacy. HJCF’s...
Two Houston Spanish-language news stations announce new leadership
Neither of the recently named leaders are strangers to the Bayou City.
papercitymag.com
Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side
The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
Lineup announced for historic Black LGBTQ+ festival in Houston
From rappers and reality TV stars to gospel singers, we now know who will appear during the 5-day Black Queer AF Advancement and Music Festival in May.
houston-today.com
Seniors gather for lunch in Houston
A luncheon is held on the third Wednesday of every month at the Houston Seniors Hall. The fundraiser is popular and attracts on average 30 people. At $10 per person you can have your choice of sandwiches, soup and dessert all of which are presented in buffet style. On Jan. 18 the luncheon was dedicated to the memory of long time resident Noreen Scott. Everyone is welcome and this is a great way to meet new people and friendly engagement for all who join in. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
thebuzzmagazines.com
You rise, they shine: Bacon, eggs, and more
February is the month of love. If you’re looking for a date idea with your beloved – or, for that matter, your besties or family – how about a breakfast to impress?. These days, there is no shortage of breakfast places, starting with national chains, including La Madeleine, the Toasted Yolk, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, Flying Biscuit Café, Another Broken Egg, Le Peep, and First Watch. But Houston, with its global dining scene, boasts a bevy of local morning eateries to start the day.
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
jhvonline.com
HAILEY ROSE LANE
Hailey Rose Lane will be called to the Torah as a Bat Mitzvah on Jan. 28, 2023, at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. Hailey is the daughter of Donna and Robert Lane and sister of Jack and Natalie. She is the granddaughter of Sara and Abraham Glaich of Tel Aviv, Israel, and Helaine and David Lane of Houston.
multihousingnews.com
Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community
Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
Houston Chronicle
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
KBTX.com
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people gather each year for the Texas Renaissance Festival. It’s a place filled with homemade costumes, turkey legs and themes. Recently, there was speculation of whether the Texas Ren Fest will return for its 49th season. An advertisement in the magazine called...
10 Houston restaurants made the 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist list
It's a big year for the city and Texas in the "Oscars of food."
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
Comments / 0