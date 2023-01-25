ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field

By BRIAN WITTE
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, center, speaks during his first Board of Public Works meeting as governor on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Annapolis, Md. Treasurer Dereck Davis, left, and Comptroller Brooke Lierman, right, are the panel's other two members. At the meeting, they voted for a memorandum of understanding that formally began the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds through the Maryland Stadium Authority for developing an area around FedEx Field in George’s County known as the Blue Line Corridor. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George’s County.

The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis, voted 3-0 for a memorandum of understanding for the development. It was the first board meeting with Moore and Lierman on the powerful state panel.

A convention center, an arts and entertainment amphitheater and other infrastructure improvements, including parking garages, are part of the Blue Line Corridor plan in the central part of the county in suburbs of the nation’s capital.

“This is going to be an economic game-changer for Prince George’s County and for the state, the community surrounding the Blue Line Corridor and a great win for our state and for our region,” Moore said.

State and local officials have emphasized the plan is to develop the area regardless of where the NFL’s Washington Commanders decide to play after the team’s lease ends in 2027 at FedEx. None of the money in the $400 million package will go directly to the team for a new stadium. The bonds will be issued through the Maryland Stadium Authority.

Washington Commanders

“In addition to this bonding authority, we are investing in projects up and down the Blue Line including infrastructure improvements at Metro stations, a state-of-the-art cancer center and many more projects that are focused on transit-oriented growth,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks told the board.

The Maryland General Assembly approved the bonding plan last year, and then-Gov. Larry Hogan signed the legislation.

Comments / 11

maryland man
3d ago

stadium authority also goes for art centers and convention centers too, how are the public safety departments going to handle this extra amount of people that will cause chaos and criminal behavior

Reply
2
The Associated Press

