wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
wktn.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Two Crashes on Wednesday
Information has been provided on two crashes that occurred this past Wednesday. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the first happened at around 10:45 Wednesday morning on Township Road 114 at State Route 53. Jacob Lemaster of Ada was driving southwest on 53 when he lost control of...
13abc.com
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
police1.com
Watch: Ohio trooper rescues cat from interstate traffic
TOLEDO, Ohio — The story of a cat recently found along an interstate highway near Toledo has all the makings of a “Hallmark” classic. A lost animal huddled along the roadside. A rescue and then shelter. Finally, a happy ending with an adoption in a new forever home.
HS coach dies after stepping on live wires following crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death following a crash Thursday evening.
hometownstations.com
Delphos man loses his life after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 66
A Delphos man was killed after his pickup went off the road last night. Lima troopers say 61-year-old Gregory Kunz died from his injuries at the hospital. The Lima Post says at around 8 a.m., he was headed south on State Route 66, just south of Delphos when his Ford Ranger went off the left side of the road, into a ditch, and then flipped over. Kunz was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. The crash remains under investigation.
13abc.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
WANE-TV
OSHP: Williams County semitruck crash leaves 2 people with ‘serious injuries’
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with “serious” injuries. At approximately 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. According to...
New video, crash report released from deadly Turnpike pile-up: I-Team
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives us a new look inside the scene of a deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike.
13abc.com
Plow driver injured in head-on crash once again offering free service for disabled veterans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He’s plowing some driveways for cash and plowing others completely free of charge. “I started doing it for elderly and disabled in my neighborhood for about 5 years, and 4 years, 5 years ago, I got a kick to start doing it for the disabled veterans throughout the whole city of Toledo,” said Brad McClure.
wtvbam.com
Wednesday noon time crash in Montgomery injures Hillsdale man
MONTGOMERY, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured on Wednesday when a traffic crash took place in Montgomery. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office reports it happened at about noon on McCallum Street near Moonlot Street. They say 80-year-old Robert Jerry May was traveling east on McCollum when...
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
wfft.com
Defiance County under Weather Advisory
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance County Sheriff;s Office has issued a level 2 Weather Emergency for the county. A level 2 emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should go...
13abc.com
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
Snow emergency issued for Sandusky County
Communities are starting to issue snow emergencies as Ohio prepares for more snow Friday morning.
Driver killed in head-on crash with another vehicle on I-75 ramp in Monroe
One person was killed, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department, when two vehicles collided head-on on a freeway ramp Tuesday night.
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
Climate Friday | Why was Wednesday's snow so hard to shovel?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter weather finally arrived this week, chipping away at the snowfall deficit and delivering heavy snow and wet accumulations to the region. In the last few editions of Climate Friday, we've explained the causes of this unseasonably mild and dry winter weather. This week, we'll recap our biggest snowfall of the season and explain the science behind this heavy, wet snow.
wktn.com
Body Found in Retention Pond in Findlay Identified
The identity of man found floating in a retention pond behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue in Findlay this past Thursday January 19 has been identified. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, he has been identified as 45 year old Benjamin L. Greeno, of Findlay. The Lucas County...
