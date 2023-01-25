ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Charles de Vilmorin to Head 2023 Fashion Jury at Hyères Festival

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YssN9_0kR6aVPk00

PARIS — French designer Charles de Vilmorin, creative director of Rochas, has been chosen as president of the fashion jury of the 38th edition of the Hyères International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, “a true place of fashion, with magnificent exhibitions” such as the recently closed one on Schiaparelli, said festival president Pascale Mussard.

More from WWD

“But it’s also fashion week and all houses presenting during this week certainly have someone who passed through the Villa Noailles, was a winner or a finalist,” she continued, thanking festival founder Jean-Pierre Blanc and his team for “having the faith in and the eye on” emerging talents.

The accessories jury will headed by London-based jeweler Alan Crocetti, who recently collaborated with Parisian label Ami, while Berlin-based Dominican American photographer and dancer Luis Alberto Rodriguez, a winner at the 32nd edition of the festival, will lead the photography one.

A major highlight of this year’s edition, slated for Oct. 12 to 15, will be the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Villa Noailles, the festival’s historic modernist home built by Charles and Marie-Laure de Noailles, patrons of the arts and friends to a number of influential artists.

Calling the festival a family that owes much to Marie-Laure de Noailles, Mussard described her as someone “who had what it takes to create: freedom, an appetite for life, an eye on the smallest thing and a taste for party and for creation in all its expression, even if it ruffles feathers.”

This anniversary will be a great opportunity to “remind that for [the couple], it wasn’t fashion designers on one side and artists on the other, but all artists they loved were part of the same family,” Blanc had said at a 2022 conference teasing the year-long celebration that will include an hour-long opera performed during the festival.

This year’s exhibition at the villa in Hyères will see Marie-Laure de Noailles’ wardrobe revisited by prominent fashion houses and emerging designers , under the scientific and historic curation of Émilie Hammen, who heads the “Chanel and le19M Chair in Fashion Savoir-Faire” at the Institut Français de la Mode.

If the youthful jury president came as a surprise to the audience, Mussard and Blanc agreed that they’d thought about what the late Villa Noailles owner would have done. “And she would have chosen someone unknown, someone whom she met on the street and connected with,” quipped Mussard.

“The creation of all three [jury presidents] celebrates our time,” said Blanc, lauding their generosity and enthusiasm as well as the constitution of juries that are “very representative of what our professions are today.”

To select the fashion winners, de Vilmorin will be able to count Antoine Gagey, managing director of Jean Paul Gaultier; Lesage artistic director Hubert Barrère; Numéro founder Babeth Djian; fashion critic and writer Sophie Fontanel; TV presenter and actress Daphné Burki; photographer and director Alice Moitié, and singer-songwriters Flora Fishbach, Pierre de Maere and Bilal Hassani. As is traditional, the 2022 Première Vision Grand Prize winner, Finnish designer Jenny Hytönen, also will join the fashion jury.

The 10 finalists of 2023 are Tiago Bessa (Portugal), Alec Rhys Bizby (England), Fengyuan Dai (France), Igor Dieryck (Belgium), Petra Fagerstrom (Sweden), Leevi Ikäheimo (Finland), Jung Eun Lee (South Korea), Norman Mabire-Larguier (France), Bo Kwon Min (South Korea) and Marc Sanz Pey (Spain).

They will be competing for the Première Vision Grand Prize, the main fashion prize; the 19M Chanel Métiers d’Art prize; the Mercedes-Benz sustainable collection prize, and the “Atelier des Matières” prize introduced in 2022.

Created under the stewardship of Chanel and supported by the “Atelier des Matières,” a social and environmental responsibility initiative working to give new life to unused materials and unsold finished merchandise, the 19M Chanel prize awards a selection of fabrics and leathers worth 10,000 euros to the designer who will impress the jury using upcycled materials.

The choice was made based on “creativity, their uniqueness and the way they could implant themselves in a real world, in a real industry,” said de Vilmorin. For the next six months, the finalists should “go for it, not ask themselves too many questions” if they want to impress the jury, he added.

Considered a major launchpad for designers since its creation in 1985, the Hyères festival has helped raise the profiles of talents such as Viktor & Rolf; Saint Laurent artistic director Anthony Vaccarello; Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, and Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, who design men’s label Botter.

A new endowment will be added to the main fashion prize, in the form of a year of mentoring by recruitment specialist Stirling International.

To help select the year’s winning accessories, including a leather accessory for the Hermès prize, Crocetti’s jury includes GmbH and Trussardi co-creative director Serhat Işik; Chanel in-house model Amanda Sanchez; Beka Gvishiani, a fashion journalist best known as @stylenotcom on Instagram; Tyrone Dylan, fashion designer and stylist at Rick Owens; designer and sustainable consultant Maria Bernad; eyewear designer Mauricio Stein; stylist Laura Vandall; Nono Vazquez, fashion director of men’s magazine Icon El Paìs, and last year’s grand prize winner Joshua Cannone.

Starting with this edition, the photography grand prize will be known as the 7L Photography Grand Prize, in a nod to the library founded by Karl Lagerfeld in Paris who said he loved it so much “it is part of [him].”

The winning photographer will therefore receive its support for the creation and launch of a book edited by Editions 7L as well as the production of an exhibition. Chanel will also support the winner with a 20,000-euro purse.

Tasked with evaluating the year’s top photographers, Rodriguez will have alongside him a jury that includes 2022 winner Rala Choi; Marni creative director Francesco Risso; Sansovino6’s founder and artistic director Edward Buchanan; photography curator and writer Song Chong, and Adam Murray, an academic, curator and the pathway leader of Central Saint Martins’ Fashion Communication and Promotion MA program, among others.

Hassani, who represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019 and has broken barriers with his androgynous appearance, said it was important to support emerging design “because there is nothing more important than creation.”

“Most of all, we have to tell a whole generation that it is allowed to create, to invent, that there is still something to create and to see tomorrow,” he continued. Describing candidates as “having a vision of a future that is certain,” he said that “it’s days like these that give hope.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Gucci Men’s Fall 2023

From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
WWD

Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023

Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
WWD

Chanel’s Front Row, a South Korean-Italian Match, Prada Helps With Ocean Education

TILDA TALKS FASHION: Tilda Swinton entered like the friendliest rock star in town, with her signature platinum locks shaved and sideswept, all while wearing a sequined silver bomber, and proceeded to hug and introduce herself to everyone in the front row. Chanel also brought together Marion Cotillard, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly and Big Bang rapper G-Dragon.
Hypebae

Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years

Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Hypebae

Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway

Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Hypebae

Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway

Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Hypebae

Harry Styles-Approved Label Bode Makes Its Foray Into Womenswear

Bode, the Harry Styles-approved menswear label, is finally dipping its toe into the world of womenswear, beginning with its forthcoming showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bode explained that “It’s been 7 years of making menswear and I’m so excited about this new part of our story. This collection, The Crane Estate, is an exploration of my mother’s youth in the 1970s in Massachusetts.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWD

Robert Pattinson Dons Skirt and Textured Brown Jacket to Dior Homme Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Robert Pattinson sat front row at the Dior Homme Fall 2023 Menswear Show on Friday in Paris in a blue skirt. Pattinson also wore an oversized, textured brown jacket with a sharp lapel and an added mock zip-neck style insert. Underneath, he went for a classic route, opting for a stark white top. He coordinated his look with a pair of dramatic knee-length chunky boots, with a pronounced round toe.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023Dior Men's Fall 2023A First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in Tokyo Pattinson attended the fashion show with a slew of...
Hypebae

Marine Serre's FW23 at Paris Fashion Week Was a Zero-Waste Show

Marine Serre‘s poignant Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week took place at the Grande Halle de La Villette, and as always, it had a pretty important message behind it. Potentially the first of its kind, the brand’s PFW offering was a no-waste showcase, in that “all elements” of...
Footwear News

Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
WWD

Meagan Good Is Dark and Lovely’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Meagan Good has a new role under her belt.  Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.  At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and...
WWD

BTS’ Suga Dons Monochromatic Look for Valentino’s Haute Couture Show

Suga of BTS arrived at Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture show on Jan. 25 wearing a monochromatic ensemble. To support the brand as they unveiled their latest couture offerings, the K-pop star wore a light brown suit over a camel blouse with a long bow necktie. He coordinated the look with beige shoes. He also accessorized with a statement hardware necklace.More from WWDImane Ayissi Couture Spring 2023Aelis Couture Spring 2023Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring 2023 Earlier this month, Suga was announced as a Valentino ambassador. Suga became an official member of Di.Vas earlier this month, an acronym Valentino created for their brand...
Vogue Magazine

“It Was All Imagination”—Arthur Elgort at the Fondation Azzedine Alaia in Paris

Yesterday afternoon in Paris, as men’s fashion week was wrapping up, Arthur Elgort held court at the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa, welcoming old friends and peers including Sarah Moon, Dominique Issermann, Paolo and Laetitia Roversi, the models Marpessa Hennink and Linda Spierings, and scores of others to the opening of the exhibition “Azzedine Alaïa, Arthur Elgort. Freedom,” curated and directed by Carla Sozzani and Olivier Saillard.
WWD

Swarovski to Drop Glittering Collabs With Weinsanto, Liberal Youth Ministry, Phileo

MILAN — Swarovski’s platform for collaborations, Swarovski Creators Lab, has partnered with the Dover Street Market Paris Brand Development hub for a trifecta of glittering collaborations with emerging fashion brands. In particular, the Austrian company joined forces with Weinsanto, Liberal Youth Ministry and Phileo to develop exclusive styles of bag, apparel and footwear, respectively.More from WWDWeinsanto RTW Spring 2023Weinsanto RTW Spring 2023The Avril Lavigne by Killstar Collection The collaboration with Victor Weinsanto, who launched his namesake line in 2020, resulted in a glam makeover of the geometric Weinsanto Bag style, whose structured shape crafted from yellow leather was covered with a cascade...
WWD

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one. A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Wolf Cut TrendPrada Extends Miami at Art Basel More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Gucci’s Gem of a Night, Oscar Buzz at Armani

PARIS JEWELS: Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party. She described her look, accessorized with wrist ruffs and a handbag shaped like a strawberry, as a melange of Elizabeth I, Jade Jagger and Right Bank Parisian chic, with a soupçon of magician.More from WWDGucci's Couture-Week PartyGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Front Row at Gucci Men's...
UTAH STATE
WWD

Sindiso Khumalo to Take Her Colorful, Playful Textiles, Designs to & Other Stories in April

LONDON — Sindiso Khumalo, the Cape Town-based sustainable textile designer, is set to bring her punchy colors and retro designs to high streets worldwide through a collaboration with & Other Stories, WWD has learned. The limited-edition collection of dresses, swimwear and accessories has been made from materials including organic cotton, recycled cotton and linen. It will launch in April in selected & Other Stories stores, and online. More from WWDDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural HabitLVMH Celebrates its Environmental Division's 25th Anniversary The prints, as always, are based on Khumalo’s hand-painted watercolors and collages, and inspired by the designer’s South African heritage....
WASHINGTON STATE
WWD

TikTok Star ‘Tami’ Talks Feeling ‘Shook’ by Shein Design

As a TikTok standout for her styling and designing, Tamara Strzelecki is accustomed to putting herself out there. But she was stopped cold earlier this month when one of her followers shared an image of a Shein dress imprinted with what she feels resembles her profile. Strzelecki, who is known on TikTok simply as “Tami,” first was clued in about the Shein dress on Jan. 11. “Shocked” by the seemingly strong resemblance to herself and her likeness, she said she must have looked at it 10 times before laughing nervously. “Then it started creeping me out a bit. I like to...
NEW YORK STATE
voguebusiness.com

Gucci taps Sabato De Sarno as creative director

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Gucci has found a successor for Alessandro Michele, who left in November 2022 after a seven-year run. Kering and Gucci announced in a joint press release on Saturday that Sabato De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September.
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy