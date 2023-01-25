ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Officials release the names of six of the seven victims in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

By FOX 35
 3 days ago
By Allie Rasmus KTVU

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - San Mateo County officials on Wednesday released the names of six of the seven people killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.

Officials say Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach; Yetao Bing, 43, Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay were all victims of Monday's shooting.

Officials have not released the identity of the seventh victim.

Since many of the next-of-kin to the seven farmworkers killed in Half Moon Bay live outside the United States, formally identifying them serves a "unique" challenge, the San Mateo County Sheriff said earlier this week.

But family and friends living nearby know who they are.

A cousin identified Jose Perez, as the seventh victim. He is in his 30s, and leaves behind a wife and four children in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Perez's younger brother, Pedro Perez, is the eighth shooting victim, the cousin said, and the sole survivor of the workplace tragedy.

He is still at the hospital.

Pedro Perez, is the eighth shooting victim, the cousin said, and the sole survivor of the workplace tragedy.

The coroner has yet to make any formal identifications.

In all, five men and two women were killed on Monday at two separate mushroom farms, where Sheriff Cristina Corpus said alleged gunman Chunli Zhao, 66, shot them with a legally purchased handgun.

Corpus said that Zhao was upset over sometime of workplace dispute, which she did not elaborate on.

The seven killed were of Asian and Hispanic descent. Specifically, three of the farmworkes were Mexican nationals, according to the consulate. They were all Zhao's co-workers.

Zhao is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He was being held without bail.

