African American Museum of Bucks County announces Black History Month programs
The African American Museum of Bucks County (AAMBC) is embarking on a tour to local schools and will be exhibiting at the Bucks County Administration Offices and Justice Center in Doylestown in commemoration of Black History Month. These visits are occurring simultaneously with the renovation of the Museum’s new permanent...
These Bucks County Elementary Schools are Considered to be Some of the Best in Pennsylvania
Considered to have some of the best schools in the state, Niche has released a list of several Bucks County schools widely renowned. The list ranked some of the best school in the state, with an emphasis on elementary schools. When it comes to early education, Bucks County has some of the best there is.
Student aids in renaming of Roman Catholic High School theater, honors Charles Fuller
The Black Box Theater now bears the name ‘Charles H. Fuller, Jr. ‘56 Theater’ in honor of the high school alumnus and Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Charles Fuller, who died in October 2022.
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON HONORS PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL FOR GIRLS AHEAD OF 175TH ANNIVERSARY
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) honored her alma mater, the Philadelphia High School for Girls (Girls’ High), during Philadelphia City Council’s second Stated Meeting of the year. Girls’ High students and alumnae were able to offer public comment on the resolution. Founded on...
Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees: Segregated Meetings
Racism still exists in the school system. Segregation by ethnicity has put ACCC on the defensive. An anonymous email from someone who claims to be employed at the Atlantic City campus of Atlantic Cape Community College. Cindy DeFalco, the Director of Human Resources at the college sent email to all...
Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Philadelphia Clef Club: Historical jazz and performing arts center
The Clef Club has been a part of Philadelphia since 1966, preserving the history of jazz. Now, the club serves as a place of education for many young, aspiring musicians, who can use the club to better their musical skills and learn about the history of music in the city.
Atlantic City Public Schools Are Not Paying Teachers On Time
On December 14, 2022, we blew the whistle that four Atlantic City Public Schools rowing coaches had not been paid since July, 2022. That’s obviously unprofessional and unacceptable. If you missed our previous coverage, here is a link to catch-up: Now, we have learned that teachers are also not...
The Trenton Circus Squad to Host Auditions for New Members
Whether you spend your days flying high on the trapeze, clowning around, or becoming the next Houdini, the Trenton Circus Squad needs YOU to bring the magic of the circus to life this summer. The Trenton Circus Squad recently announced a call for new performers to join the crew. To...
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
Philadelphia School District launches pilot program that teaches students different trades
PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia is touting a new pilot program that teaches students different trades and puts them on the fast track to a full time apprenticeship. The Construction Trades Initiative is a four-month program that meets once a week and teaches students trade basics, financial literacy...
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race?
An announcement is expected this spring, a senior leader said this week The post Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NOVA’s annual NO BULLying Run raises $40K
NOVA’s 10th annual NO BULLying Run took place in October to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month and raised $40,000, it was recently announced. The yearly event raises awareness about the effects and consequences of bullying and funds NOVA’s efforts to combat bullying through both school-based and virtual education programs.
Cray Taste Old City Introduces Black History Month Menu
Saquan Howard, the chef and owner of Cray Taste Old City, located at 118 Market Street in Philadelphia, is launching a Black History Month menu which pays homage to famous African-American legends throughout history. Here’s the menu, which will be offered between February 1st and 28th:. Hemings Freedom: Fried...
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
State Rep. Kristin Marcell resigns from Council Rock School District board
After serving on the nine-member board of the Council Rock School District for more than four years, Kristin Marcell is stepping down to focus on her new role as state representative. Marcell, R-178, tendered her resignation on Jan. 19, and plans to leave her school board post on Feb. 9. The recently sworn-in freshman...
5 Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in P, and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
