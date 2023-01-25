Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Luna and Miles — Looking All Grown Up! — After Birth of New Baby Esti
Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their youngest child, daughter Esti Maxine, on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen's two older children, Luna and Miles, are bringing big-sibling vibes in a big way! In an adorable Instagram post shared by their celebrity chef mom, the two elder siblings to newborn Esti Maxine showed off their best styles for some new snaps. In one photo, the pair smile for the camera as Luna, 6½, stands on tiptoe; in another, they sweetly look at one another and smile as Miles, 4½, bends...
High School Sweethearts Aim to Visit Every Country in Honor of Late Dad: 'We're Not Guaranteed Tomorrow'
Emily and Hudson Crider hope to reach 195 countries around the globe by summer 2024 When Hudson and Emily Crider met, they were fifth graders on a field trip to a sewage plant. Their travels have expanded significantly since then. The high school sweethearts from Lancaster, Penn., now married for 10 years, have set out to travel to every country in the world. And they've already checked off 112. Their official goal? To reach all 195 around the globe by summer 2024. The inspiration behind their unique project is...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, one year later, sharing the news with family at his cousin's October 2018 wedding Prince Harry opens up like never before in his memoir Spare, where he shared the story of how he and Meghan Markle announced that she was pregnant to his family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that he and Meghan hoped to start a family after tying the knot in May 2018. A few months later, they were thrilled to learn...
John Legend Says His Secret to Good Skin Is Showering with Chrissy Teigen: 'Not to Get Too Graphic'
Legend told The Cut that water, sleep and shower time with his wife are the keys to glowing skin John Legend has a few skincare secrets up his sleeve. One of them is not doing it alone. The "All of Me" singer opened up to The Cut about his new personal care brand Loved01, telling the outlet that his skincare routine hinges on sharing showers with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Legend, 44, shared that using skincare and shower time to bond with your loved ones — like his brand's name...
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
"My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party," Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos from daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash Chicago West's 5th birthday party was a family affair! On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared sweet photos of her and her children from Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party, held earlier this month on Jan. 15. "My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕," the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel. In the first photo, Kardashian makes a kissy face while hugging the birthday girl, who is dressed...
Nikki Bella Was 'Very Honest' with Husband Artem About Wearing Wedding Dress from John Cena Engagement
"That dress to me represented who I am," the WWE ambassador tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview Nikki Bella is getting real about telling her now-husband Artem Chigvintsev about wanting to wear a dress to their wedding she bought while engaged to ex John Cena. "I was very honest with Artem," Bella, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively about talking to Chigvintsev about wearing the dress. The dress discussion is captured in the premiere episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airing Thursday, Jan. 26 on E!. "I came to him...
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' Was for Billie Eilish and Finneas' Parents
"It was the most romantic thing I've ever been to," Jennifer Coolidge said of attending the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents in 1995 Jennifer Coolidge had an unforgettable time at the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents. While promoting her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge, 61, and her costar Steve Coulter sat down with Olivia Marks of Hits Radio. Asked by Marks about the "craziest wedding" she's ever attended, Coolidge said, "I think the best wedding I've ever went to was... I got this...
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
Mulvaney returned to social media to tell her followers how happy she is Talk about new year, new you! TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney returned from a social media hiatus to reveal the results of her facial feminization surgery. The creator, who rose to fame on social media for her series "Days of Girlhood" that documented her transition from day one, underwent intensive facial feminization surgery (FFS) in December. She's been quiet on social media since then, while she healed. Now that Mulvaney, whose last pre-FFS post on Instagram was Dec....
'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea DeBoer & Daughter, 13, Conspire to Surprise Her Husband with Alpacas on HGTV Show
The show follows Chelsea and her husband Cole as they launch a full-time renovation and design business from their South Dakota farm Chelsea DeBoer is planning a wild surprise for her husband Cole on their new HGTV showl In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek from the latest episode of Down Home Fab (which premiered Jan. 16), the Teen Mom 2 alum sits down with her daughter Aubree, 13, so the two can pick out a very unique gift for her stepdad: some new farm animals. I'm not ever good with surprises and so I...
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
Gavin Rossdale Raves Over Pregnant Daughter Daisy Lowe for Her 34th Birthday: 'Our Sweetest Girl'
"We miss you all the time but today especially," Gavin Rossdale wrote to his daughter, who recently celebrated a big year that included her engagement and first pregnancy announcements Gavin Rossdale is celebrating another year around the sun for his oldest child. The Bush frontman, 57, marked daughter Daisy Lowe's 34th birthday on Friday with a sweet note on Instagram, adding a slideshow of photos featuring the birthday girl, her fiancé Jordan Saul and other members of her family that was set to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Crazy in...
Jane Fonda Says She Tries 'Not To' Think About Barbarella Reboot Starring Sydney Sweeney
"It could have been a truly feminist movie," Jane Fonda said of her 1968 film Barbarella Jane Fonda says she worries about what Sydney Sweeney's upcoming Barbarella reboot might look like. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda, 85, said she tries "not to" think about the forthcoming project, when asked for her opinion on the remake, which she is not involved with. "I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be," the 80 for Brady star told the outlet. Fonda starred in...
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During RHOM Reunion Taping: 'I Don't Like Screaming at Women'
"I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen said Things get heated between Andy Cohen and Larsa Pippen during the upcoming Real Housewives of Miami reunion. In the midst of filming the special, the Bravo producer took a moment to share an update on how things were going. However, Cohen surprisingly issued a public apology to Pippen, 48, upon revealing a tense moment that occurred between the two. "We're still shooting and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen, 54,...
Shane West Supports Starring in It Ends with Us with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting
"I'm hoping it's @theshanewest," one fan said of the casting for the character Atlas Corrigan — to which West coyly replied with a simple "🙋♂️" emoji Shane West has his eye on his potential next project! The actor, 44, voiced his desire to star opposite Blake Lively in the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends with Us, in a comment posted to social media. The exchange began when a fan commented on PEOPLE's Instagram post about Lively and Justin Baldoni's casting, writing, "Ryle will be played by Justin but who is casted as Atlas...
Kevin Bacon Still Wants a Tremors Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'
“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...
Gwendoline Christie on Embracing Her Height and 'Taking Up Space' in Fashion: 'Gonna Honor Who I Am'
In Vogue's “Life in Looks” series, the Wednesday actress looked back at her most iconic outfits Gwendoline Christie opened up about commanding the catwalk — and how she learned to overcome insecurities about her height to get there. In the latest episode of Vogue's "Life in Looks" series shared this week, the Wednesday star, 44, looked back at her most memorable outfits, including a few of her iconic runway moments. The clip begins with the Emmy nominee remembering the moment she learned to embrace her body type. "I was very concerned at that...
Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: 'Magic Under Twinkly Lights'
Anstead has been giving subtle glimpses of his relationship with the actress through his social media posts Ant Anstead is having a romantic night out with girlfriend Renée Zellweger. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, the HGTV alum, 43, proudly showcased his love for the Oscar-winning actress, 53, in an Instagram post on Friday, in which the two appear to be dancing on an outdoor patio under the night sky as they look into each other's eyes. "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x," Anstead...
