PV Tech
Enfinity signs PPA with Statkraft for 112MW solar portfolio in Italy
Renewable energy developer and service provider Enfinity Global has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with renewable energy generator Statkraft, producing 191GWh of electricity in Italy a year. The committed energy will be produced by a 112MW utility-scale solar power portfolio owned by Enfinity Global. The portfolio comprises three power...
PV Tech
Solar PPA price rises slow for US and Europe, though forecast is mixed
The US and Europe saw relatively modest increases in the average prices of solar power purchase agreements (PPA) in Q4 2022; 4% and 3% respectively. In the US, stabilising policy changes have slowed price rises, whilst European policies have offered less assurance in the face of inflation and the volatile energy market.
PV Tech
Inside LONGi’s latest wafer and cell manufacturing expansion plan
Solar manufacturer LONGi Green Energy started the year by announcing an important capacity expansion plan and signing cooperation contracts for 100GW mono wafers and 50GW of cells. On January 17, LONGi Green Energy said that according to the company’s business strategy and capacity planning, it had signed investment cooperation agreements...
PV Tech
NextEra Energy FY profit up 16%, company extends forecast to 2026
US renewables developer NextEra Energy reported a 16.1% increase in net attributable profit for 2022, and extended its forecast horizon by a year through 2026 driven by visibility for low-cost renewables. NextEra Energy’s net attributable profit for 2022 rose to US$4.15 billion, or $2.10 per share, from US$3.57 billion, or...
PV Tech
Qcells pens 2.5GW solar module supply deal with Microsoft
Solar PV manufacturer Qcells has signed a deal with Microsoft to supply at least 2.5GW of its modules to projects from which the tech giant will purchase renewable energy. The company, a subsidiary of Korean conglomerate Hanwha, will provide modules and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for projects across the US where Microsoft has a power purchase agreement in place.
PV Tech
Soltec gets green light for 401MW of PV plants in Spain
Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has obtained environmental permits for 401MW of PV plants in two provinces of Spain. The Spanish department of environmental transition has allowed Soltec to develop 16 PV plants amounting to 401MW of peak power in Murcia and Alicante provinces, 352MW of which will be co-developed with French energy company TotalEnergies.
PV Tech
California green hydrogen facility to be powered by 646MW of solar PV
US hydrogen production company Element Resources has announced a plan to build and operate a new facility in Lancaster, California, producing 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually. Set to begin commercial operations in early 2025, the facility will use 646MW of PV capacity to power electrolysers to produce zero-emission hydrogen.
PV Tech
GreenGo to develop 4GW energy park in Denmark
Solar developer GreenGo Energy has partnered with a Danish municipality to develop a 4GW energy park consisting of solar and wind projects. The Megaton project is expected to be operational before 2030 and will have the capacity to produce over one million tons of green fuels a year. These 4GW...
PV Tech
US lawmakers aim to repeal Biden’s waiver on AD/CVD solar tariffs
Lawmakers from both sides of the US House of Representatives have issued a resolution to repeal President Joe Biden’s waiver on solar import tariffs from Southeast Asia. The objection was introduced under the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to repeal executive decisions if a simple majority is reached and passed within 60 days. Congressman Dan Kildee, one of the principal lawmakers involved, cited the need to support and bolster US solar manufacturing and accelerate independence from China as the driving force behind the resolution.
