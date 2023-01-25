ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County

Police say a person was struck by a vehicle on Route 322 Friday night in Swatara Township. The pedestrian was hit just before 9 p.m. in the area of Mushroom Hill Road, according to police. They say the victim was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information on this incident...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspected DUI driver injures 4 in Lancaster County crash

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old was arrested after being suspected of being under the influence in a crash that injured four in Lancaster County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, they responded to a crash in the area of Beaver Valley Pike and Brenneman Road in the township. Four people between the ages of 79 and 84 and the 18-year-old were taken to Lancaster General Hospital for their injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Lancaster police departments release statements following Tyre Nichols footage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Following the release of body camera footage depicting the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, Central Pa. police departments are releasing statements. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police stated they fully stand behind the statement made by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) regarding the death of Nichols.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Shooting at Lancaster McDonald’s injures four

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a shooting took place at a fast-food restaurant on the 500 block of North Franklin Street on Thursday, Jan. 26. Per a police report, officers responded to the area at around 9:23 p.m. According to the Lancaster...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Investigate Shooting in Lancaster

(Lancaster, PA) - Investigators are looking for tips from the public about a shooting and assault Thursday night in Lancaster. No victim information has been available in the incident that happened in the 500 block of North Franklin Street just before 9:30 p.m. Police say they don't have a suspect in custody. Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is urged to call Lancaster Police.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg student arrested for having firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in the Harrisburg School District was arrested after they were in possession of a firearm on Friday, Jan.27. According to the Harrisburg School District, the Rowland Academy student was in the possession of the firearm during an altercation after school and off school grounds.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Township appoints new fire chief

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new deputy fire chief in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. Brett Graham will now report to the Director of Public Safety Adam Kosheba. Graham’s role is to support the township’s three volunteer-run fire stations. Graham will respond to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

3 died in central Pa. backyard during ‘family event,’ police say

Three people whose bodies were found Wednesday in the backyard of their York County home died in a “family event,” police said Thursday. James A. Daub, 62; Deborah A. Daub, 59; and Morgan E. Daub, 26, were found dead around 11:15 a.m. at 2098 Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township, police said. Police said a neighbor had called 911 and requested a welfare check.
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy