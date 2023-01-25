ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Health Department ends Pap-a-thon early

CASPER, Wyo. — Due to hazardous road conditions and winter weather, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is ending its Pap-a-thon early today. The event was offering paps to adults who had not received one in at least five years, and had personnel on site to assist in enrolling uninsured people in healthcare programs that can cover screening costs.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper College announces scholarship in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas

CASPER, Wyo. — A scholarship has been established in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas, according to a release from Casper College on Thursday. The scholarship was set up by Dundas’s parents, David and Karla Dundas. The Lt. Danny Dundas Memorial First Responder Scholarship will provide $1,250 to two...
CASPER, WY
WyoFile

Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents

A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman

Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand

As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming joins 25-state lawsuit challenging Environmental Social Governance investments

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG, or Environmental Social Governance, investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the Governor’s Office said in a press release.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

More than 100 anglers completed Wyoming Cutt-Slam challenge in 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cutt-Slam capped its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout — Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone — the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said this week. It is the...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper schools celebrate Year of the Rabbit with performances, art

CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Elementary and CY Middle School celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in their annual Chinese New Year celebrations. These two schools are home to Natrona County School District’s Mandarin Chinese Dual Language Immersion program. In this program, students are immersed in the language...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Highway closed from Casper to Buffalo due to hazardous conditions

CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 25 from Casper to just outside Buffalo, near milepost 272, in both directions. According to WYDOT, there is currently no estimate for when the road will be...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy