oilcity.news
Project Homeless Connect provides support for hundreds of Natrona County residents
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, more than 100 Natrona County residents without permanent housing received various forms of assistance at the annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County. “I’m happy with the turnout we saw today,” said Ivonne Chavez, family self-sufficiency manager with the Casper Housing Authority. “We had a really...
oilcity.news
Health Department ends Pap-a-thon early
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to hazardous road conditions and winter weather, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is ending its Pap-a-thon early today. The event was offering paps to adults who had not received one in at least five years, and had personnel on site to assist in enrolling uninsured people in healthcare programs that can cover screening costs.
oilcity.news
Wyoming, Missouri library systems to expand arts education programs for older adults
CASPER, Wyo. — A total of 132 public and county library systems in Missouri and Wyoming will develop and/or expand arts education programs that improve the lives of older adults through the Advancing Creative Aging Through State Library Leadership Initiative. By 2030, adults 55 and over will be the...
Wyoming Father-Son Team Work to Spread Awareness about Organ Donation Through License Plates
A father and son from Lyman have teamed up with Uinta County Senator Wendy Shuler to develop legislation to create a special license plate for the state of Wyoming to promote organ donation awareness. Last week Eric and Bryson Quinney testified in the senate transportation committee when they were discussing...
oilcity.news
Casper College announces scholarship in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas
CASPER, Wyo. — A scholarship has been established in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas, according to a release from Casper College on Thursday. The scholarship was set up by Dundas’s parents, David and Karla Dundas. The Lt. Danny Dundas Memorial First Responder Scholarship will provide $1,250 to two...
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents
A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People, And Lots Of Crazy Stories
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this...
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
oilcity.news
Military-connected Cheyenne schools become first recipients of state’s Purple Star Program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education, along with Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Military Department, awarded the state first two Purple Star Schools to two Cheyenne schools – Freedom Elementary and McCormick Junior High – at a ceremony at the capitol today. “I am...
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
newslj.com
‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand
As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Treeing Of Mountain Lions With Dogs Even After Filling Hunting Tags
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Training hounds to hunt mountain lions is a full-time commitment, said Luke Worthington of Gillette. “If you get a 6-week-old puppy, you start training about 40 hours a week,” Worthington, spokesman for the Wyoming Houndsmen Association, told legislators Thursday. It...
oilcity.news
Wyoming joins 25-state lawsuit challenging Environmental Social Governance investments
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG, or Environmental Social Governance, investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the Governor’s Office said in a press release.
oilcity.news
Hogadon stays open despite weather, offering Night Skiing deal for high school students
CASPER, Wyo. — While snowy weather might prove to be an inconvenience for some, it’s anything but for skiers. The Hogadon Basin Ski Area is remaining open today despite the weather and is offering a deal for teen skiers at tonight’s Night Skiing. The first 20 high...
oilcity.news
More than 100 anglers completed Wyoming Cutt-Slam challenge in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cutt-Slam capped its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout — Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone — the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said this week. It is the...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Flying high: Casper College dancers fly on complex rigs during rehearsals for upcoming show
CASPER, Wyo. — No one would argue that stage dancing isn’t difficult. Try doing it several feet in the air. “It definitely beats your body up,” said Jodi Youmans-Jones. “They’ve got bruises everywhere. “A couple have said their pants are a lot looser when they...
Wyoming Joins 24 Other States in Lawsuit Regarding Retirement Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced on Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit over a rule from the Department of Labor that would impact the retirement accounts of countless Wyoming residents. That's according to a press release from Governor Gordon's office, which wrote that "The rule would...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper schools celebrate Year of the Rabbit with performances, art
CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Elementary and CY Middle School celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in their annual Chinese New Year celebrations. These two schools are home to Natrona County School District’s Mandarin Chinese Dual Language Immersion program. In this program, students are immersed in the language...
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
oilcity.news
Highway closed from Casper to Buffalo due to hazardous conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 25 from Casper to just outside Buffalo, near milepost 272, in both directions. According to WYDOT, there is currently no estimate for when the road will be...
