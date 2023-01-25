Read full article on original website
Hernando County woman dies after running stop sign, struck by car before crashing into tree
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly woman has died following a crash early Friday morning. According to police, a Hernando County woman, 76, was traveling eastbound on Snow Hill Road around 7:27 a.m. when she failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. As a result, a Dover man, 26, collided […]
76-Year-Old Hernando Woman Killed In Pickup Truck Crash
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Hernando woman was killed in a crash that happened around 7:27 am on Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman, driving a Ford F150 pickup truck, was traveling eastbound on Snow Hill Road while a 26-year-old Dover man
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle
A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
leesburg-news.com
Four helicopters called to transport patients from crash scene in Leesburg
Four helicopters were called to transport patients Thursday morning from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on County Road 470 near the Florida Turnpike. Leesburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple patients.
WCJB
Levy County deputies help get plane into the air after emergency landing
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A private plane is safely in the air again after an emergency landing in Levy County on Friday morning. The plane had to make an emergency landing at around 11 a.m. on 140th Avenue in Williston, where Levy County deputies helped get it to Williston Municipal Airport.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps resident after vehicle runs over mattress on Highway 441
A Marion County resident and cancer survivor recently reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank a deputy who helped her when a large item became lodged under her vehicle on U.S. Highway 441. On October 22, 2022, the resident was traveling on U.S. Highway 441 when her truck...
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: New fire station in Pasco County will reduce cancer risks
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- The highly anticipated Pasco County Fire Rescue station 9 held it’s official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the department’s new 16,046 Sq Ft state of the art four-bay Fire Station that highlights firefighter health, safety, and wellness. Station 9 is the first...
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Detectives searching for a man that broke into a Spring Hill home
SPRING HILL, FLa.- Hernando County detectives are searching for a man that broke into a home in Spring Hill on December 4,2022 around 8:00PM. If you have any information about this case, call Detective Witherell at 352-754-6830 or if you wish to remain anonymous or to be eligible for a reward, call the.
WCJB
An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry. “I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.
click orlando
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspect in multiple auto thefts connected to another burglary from same night
Previously arrested Travis Herndon is facing new charges as of Jan. 20 after deputies determined him to also be the suspect in a separate burglary following the pair of auto thefts and burglary committed that same night. During investigation into a commercial burglary in Lecanto Jan. 15 by Citrus County...
Spring Hill Road Rage Incident Leads To Gun Fire
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been arrested following a road rage incident that happened on Monday, leading to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner Boulevard
VIDEO: Early-morning crash snarls traffic along I-75 SB
A crash early Tuesday morning has snarled traffic as crews work to reopen lanes.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man facing meth trafficking charge
A 66-year-old man from Hernando is facing methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges after he was pulled over for speeding Friday morning, Jan. 20. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Richardson was patrolling the area of Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa when he observed a silver and blue pickup truck going 42 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, per the arrest affidavit.
WCJB
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
