Citrus County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle

A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Four helicopters called to transport patients from crash scene in Leesburg

Four helicopters were called to transport patients Thursday morning from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on County Road 470 near the Florida Turnpike. Leesburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple patients.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: New fire station in Pasco County will reduce cancer risks

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- The highly anticipated Pasco County Fire Rescue station 9 held it’s official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the department’s new 16,046 Sq Ft state of the art four-bay Fire Station that highlights firefighter health, safety, and wellness. Station 9 is the first...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry. “I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Suspect in multiple auto thefts connected to another burglary from same night

Previously arrested Travis Herndon is facing new charges as of Jan. 20 after deputies determined him to also be the suspect in a separate burglary following the pair of auto thefts and burglary committed that same night. During investigation into a commercial burglary in Lecanto Jan. 15 by Citrus County...
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man facing meth trafficking charge

A 66-year-old man from Hernando is facing methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges after he was pulled over for speeding Friday morning, Jan. 20. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Richardson was patrolling the area of Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa when he observed a silver and blue pickup truck going 42 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, per the arrest affidavit.
HERNANDO, FL
WCJB

Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

