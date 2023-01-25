ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach spoke with the media Thursday to share his plans for what he hopes to accomplish with the legislature. Kobach was joined alongside Tony Mattivi, Kobach’s nominee to become the next KBI director, outlined his legislative agenda for 2023, which includes proposals to fight fentanyl deaths and organized crime activities.
Hearing set for bill requiring standardized bullying procedures in Kansas schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a bill that requires Kansas schools to create a standardized procedure to handle and discipline cases of bullying. A hearing has been scheduled in the Kansas House Committee on Education for House Bill 2143 for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The bill, introduced by the Committee, would establish requirements for school districts to create policies and procedures to investigate bullying complaints.
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
Kansas Policy Institute resource center promises information obscured by state agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A conservative Kansas organization says state-run education resources are lacking in the information they openly share. The Kansas Policy Institute says its newly formed Kansas School Board Resource Center will help school boards access the information they need to run their districts. The center’s executive director says they’ll make sure school boards across the state will be able to find the data and research they need to make the best decisions they can.
Gov. Kelly receives report with ways to improve education statewide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has received the 2022 annual report from the Governor’s Council on Education, and the public can also view it as well. The report offers a list of recommendations to improve education for Kansas students. According to Kelly’s office, the report lists recommendations to advance early childhood education, increase opportunities for workforce-bound high schoolers, improve the transition from primary to post-secondary education, and improve coordination with technical education.
Sec. of State looks at updating state’s election laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the legislative session in full swing, many state officials are crafting proposals. That includes Secretary of State Scott Schwab. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss some of the priorities he’s pushing as he starts his second term. Among the areas Schwab would...
Gov. Kelly talks water issues with Kansas Water Authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly says the state’s water issues aren’t going to solve themselves. That was one of the governor’s points in her discussion with the Kansas Water Authority this morning. She says the diminishing water supply is the biggest issue facing Western Kansas, if not the entire state.
Study finds Kansas ‘wearable tech capitol of the U.S.’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A digital research website analyzed that data conducted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Internet Use Survey and named Kansas the “capital of the U.S. in wearable tech.”. “Wearable tech” refers to technology like smartwatches and fitness trackers. TechShielder, a digital and internet...
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks encountered a catfish that weighed nearly 80 pounds on the Kansas River and have dubbed it a River Monster. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Fisheries Division says on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that invasive species biologists...
Applications open for specialty crop producer grants

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for grants to help specialty crop producers. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that applications are open for the 2023 Specialty Block Grant Program. Funds are awarded to the agency by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
