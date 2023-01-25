ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Route 5 reopens following fatal crash

By Corey Morris
 6 days ago

UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident.

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash.

One dead after two-car crash in Fairview Township

The closure is from the intersection with Route 98 in Fairview Township to the intersection with Fairplain Road in Girard Township.

The closure was announced at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The road is expected to re-open later in the day.

A wintry mix led to vehicle crashes, speed restrictions and lane closures throughout northwest Pennsylvania on Jan. 25.

