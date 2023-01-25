Route 5 reopens following fatal crash

UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident.

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash.

The closure is from the intersection with Route 98 in Fairview Township to the intersection with Fairplain Road in Girard Township.

The closure was announced at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The road is expected to re-open later in the day.

A wintry mix led to vehicle crashes, speed restrictions and lane closures throughout northwest Pennsylvania on Jan. 25.

