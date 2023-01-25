Route 5 reopens following fatal crash
UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident.
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash.
A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident.One dead after two-car crash in Fairview Township
The closure is from the intersection with Route 98 in Fairview Township to the intersection with Fairplain Road in Girard Township.
The closure was announced at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The road is expected to re-open later in the day.
A wintry mix led to vehicle crashes, speed restrictions and lane closures throughout northwest Pennsylvania on Jan. 25.
